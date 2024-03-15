5 of the hardest houseplants to keep alive, according to plant experts

When it comes to houseplants, most of us will want to opt for the more low-maintenance species. However, if you fancy yourself a professional plant parent then you might want to take on the challenge and choose one of the hardest houseplants to keep alive.

Already surrounded by thriving plants that help with condensation and are looking for a new leafy challenge? Then these five houseplants that are considered the hardest to keep alive are just what you need.

On the other hand, if you're struggling to even know how to clean plant leaves then this list can be a useful 'what plant not to buy' compilation.

Professional or rookie, these are the top five hardest houseplants to keep alive according to horticulturist experts.

The 5 hardest houseplants to keep alive

Sometimes you can head to the garden centre and accidentally choose one of the most demanding houseplants there is on offer without even realising. So before you pick up a leafy friend because it's one of the best fragrant plants to make your house smell good make sure you know how much of a commitment it's about to be.

After all, there's nothing worse than spending money on a plant and watching it slowly wither away.

1. Orchid

Perhaps one of the most well-known difficult plants. Orchids, although beautiful and classic, are one of the more demanding species in the plant world, and knowing how to care for an orchid can at times feel impossible.

Speaking to a professional gardener at MyJobQuote, Fiona Jenkins, she says, "Orchids are some of the most beautiful houseplants, but they are also the ones most likely to die on your windowsill."

The reason these stunning floral plants are so hard to look after is because of their demanding natural habitat and the difficulty that comes with recreating them.

Fiona says, "Despite not being complicated to care for as long as they are in the right conditions, it is difficult to recreate their natural habitat. For this reason, it is sadly quite easy to do the wrong thing and kill them."

Orchids are tropical plants that naturally grow on trees and rocks, so it's no surprise really that they struggle to survive in our homes. Fiona explains that the key to a healthy orchid is to have it in a loose bark potting mix where its roots can breathe and not overwater it. Experts also recommend indirect sunlight and just enough humidity to make it feel at home in the tropics!

2. Bonsai Tree

If you don't have a lot of time on your hands and even struggle to keep up with how often you should mow your lawn then a bonsai tree is your worst nightmare.

This symbolic tree requires meticulous attention from watering, pruning and repotting says two-time award-winning florist David Denyer. He goes on to explain, "Most importantly they require root pruning to maintain their small size- not a regular effort many plant owners know about. If not done properly, roots can become tangled and unable to soak up water."

If however you're looking for a green thumb challenge and have the time to invest then there are some steps you can take to make the process easier and more fruitful. David recommends using specialised Bonsai soil with grit and perlite as it can also protect the roots of the plant by providing better drainage so they don't fall victim to waterlogging.

"Like many other plants, they also fall victim to pests and diseases. To ensure your Bonsai tree lives a prosperous life make sure you research your species as each variant has its own needs and requirements," he says.

3. Fiddle leaf fig

Looking for ways to bring good energy to your home? Big leafy plants are a great source of good vibes and physical calm, however, if you want peace that lasts then the fiddle leaf fig tree might not be your best bet.

"More than half of fiddle leaf fig tree owners fail to keep them alive," states Fiona. This is because of how temperamental the plant is, even moving the tree from one room to another can cause it enough stress that it dies. Dramatic or what?

The sensitive plant needs constant bright light, an extremely strict watering schedule and consistent moderate to high humidity levels with regular misting. "If you can cope with this diva of a plant, then you’ll be rewarded with lush foliage and a stately houseplant to be proud of," says Fiona.

4. Gardenia

A somewhat innocent-looking plant, the gardenia is a very pretty addition to any home and is a great way to make your home smell good thanks to its fragrant flowers.

Despite these advantages, David is quick to warn of the diva reputation the seemingly righteous plant has garnered for itself. He says, "Unlike many other plants, they require acidic soil, bright indirect light, cool temperatures, and very high humidity."

Wondering how on earth you can create acidic soil? David suggests adding specialised fertilisers formulated specifically for gardenias but warns to use them sparingly as too much can lead to root damage.

If that hasn't put you off then you will also need to create the perfect climate for the plant. You can do this by finding a place that maintains a constant middle-ground temperature and placing a humidifier close by.

5. Zebra plant

If you're still trying to figure out why your peace lily tips are turning brown then you might not quite be ready to take on the care of a zebra plant.

"This stunning plant needs specific temperature ranges, consistent humidity, and precise watering, making it challenging for people without much experience when it comes to keeping houseplants alive," explains Polhill Garden Center Director Josh Novell.

Whilst they're difficult to care for, zebra plants are enticing for homeowners due to their unique patterned leaves, perfect for any Maximalism home decor fans. Should you be swayed to pick one up then Josh has some advice. "To give your Zebra plant the best chance of staying alive, place it in a warm, brightly lit spot with indirect sunlight," he says.

Also, make sure you're maintaining a consistent temperature and a high level of humidity with a pebble tray or humidifier whilst misting the leaves with lukewarm water. Josh also points out how crucial it is that you water the plant thoroughly whenever the top inch of soil dries out but avoid waterlogging the plant.

Tempted to take on one of these high-maintenance plants? Whilst there is something truly rewarding about being able to care for one of the toughest houseplants out there we completely understand if you stick to one of the easiest houseplants to keep alive. We certainly will be.