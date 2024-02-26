Why are my peace lily tips turning brown? Houseplant experts offer advice

Why are peace lily leaves turning brown? It's a sad sight to see when the beautiful green leaves become a scorched brown colour and feel crispy to the touch. But how can we avoid this and is there any chance of redemption for these brown leaves?

As one of the best plants to help with condensation in any room, peace lilies are a brilliant choice for greenery in your home. And whilst they're predominantly low maintenance when it comes to their care, their leaves are quite susceptible to damage.

Similar to the reason why your peace lily leaves are drooping or peace lily leaves turning yellow, there can be several causes for scorched brown leaves. We spoke to numerous plant experts to get to the bottom of all the puzzling reasons behind your peace lily leaves turning brown and what you can do about it.

Why are my peace lily tips turning brown?

Whether you chose a peace lily to bring a little greenery into your home or because it's one of the best fragrant plants to have in your home, watching it struggle can be very deflating and confusing.

From watering to where it's sat in your home, there are a few reasons your plant might not be thriving right now. So to prevent any further damage here's what the experts have to say...

1. Too much direct sunlight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You don't have to be a seasoned plant parent to know that our green leafy friends need sunlight to survive, however, there are still limits to this. Speaking to plant expert Fiona Jenkins from My Job Quote, she says that although peace lilies prefer bright light, this should be indirect.

"Too much direct sunlight can cause the leaves to burn and become brown (at the tips)," she explains. An overwhelming amount of constant sunlight will scorch your peace lily's leaves, so it's best to place the plant in a sunny corner of your home where it won't be sitting in direct sunlight at any time of the day.

Fiona Jenkins Social Links Navigation Gardening expert With over 25 years of experience under her belt, Fiona is a trained gardener who offers advice and insight to several trade companies and homeowners. She has also been featured as a gardening expert for several publications.

2. Underwatering

Watering is perhaps one of the more obvious symptoms when we see a dying plant, and yet knowing how often to water a house plant can be more complex, similar to knowing how to clean plant leaves.

Underwatering, one of the reasons your peace lily leaves may also be yellowing, is a leading cause of leaf damage in all common house plants. Fiona explains that there's a fine line between under and overwatering, she suggests keeping a balanced watering routine to not drown or dry out the plant.

Keeping track of all your plants and their need for water each week will make this routine more efficient, after all, you wouldn't water your peace lily for the same time length you should water your lawn.

3. Humidity

Despite us spending half the year fighting the humidity in our homes, armed with one of the best dehumidifiers, the humidity is well-loved by our plant friends. Humidity, similar to why your bay tree leaves may be turning brown, is crucial to keeping your peace lily leaves nourished and green.

Speaking to plant expert and BBC Gardener's World presenter, Mark Lane, he says, "Brown tips on the leaves are a clear indication that there is not enough humidity surrounding the plant." To remedy this and avoid further leaves turning brown, Mark suggests filling a spray bottle with collected rainwater or filtered water and spraying it around the plant but not directly on the leaves.

"You can also create a mini micro-climate that will help increase humidity levels by placing plants together and close to one another," he explains. "Alternatively, place your plant and pot onto a saucer filled with pebbles, which you can keep moist or install a humidifier." If you are looking to invest in a humidifier then we've found a highly recommended one on Amazon for just £49.99.

Mark Lane Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert Not only is Mark a presenter on BBC's Gardeners World he is also an accredited gardening expert at stairlift and homelift company Stannah. Mark also runs his own gardening business when not providing useful tips and tricks for blossoming green thumbs.

FAQ

How do you fix brown tips on peace lilies?

Unfortunately, once your peace lily tips turn brown there is little you can do to revive them to their previous green thriving appearance. If however, you managed to catch the browning as early as possible then there are a few steps you can take to prevent further browning.

Russell Birchell, Founder of Hedging UK, says, " To stop brown tips from worsening, maintain a consistent watering routine, provide adequate humidity by misting the leaves, and use distilled or filtered water to avoid chemical build-up."

Not only will a lack of water affect your plant's health but the type of water used will also put it at risk of damage. Using rainwater or filtered water will ensure no unwelcome fluoride or minerals are entering your plant's soil leading it to become diseased.

Russell Birchell Social Links Navigation Founder of Hedging UK Russell has always had an interest in horticulture, right from the moment he built a polytunnel on his parent's farm when he was younger. From this, he went on to grow perennial plants and sell them to customers, until finally he went on to sell hedging plants and founded Hedging UK.

(Image credit: Getty Images | Helin Loik-Tomson)

Can I cut off peace lily brown tips?

Once you've noticed tips turning brown on your peace lily, there's the matter of what to do with them. As Russell explains above, there's no way to fully bring the leaf back to full health, so what's the best next step?

"As for cutting off the brown tips on peace lilies, it is generally recommended that you trim them using a clean, sharp pair of scissors," he explains. These handy Draper Garden Scissors at Amazon are ideal for precision pruning for indoor plants.

Removing the brown leaves and tips will not only improve the overall aesthetic appearance of the plant but it will also prevent any existing diseases from spreading through the plant. Russell says, "Remember to make clean cuts at a slight angle to promote healthy regrowth."

Whether you have a large plant collection or not, caring for a range of different plants all with various needs and specific care instructions can quickly become overwhelming. Unfortunately knowing how to care for an orchid is no help when you're dealing with a peace lily, but looking out for the symptoms as mentioned by the plant experts can make things a whole lot easier.