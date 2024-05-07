We're still thinking about Helen Skelton's Western-style denim dress with candy pink court shoes

Helen Skelton's Western-style denim dress paired with candy pink court heels is the versatile look we're still heart-eyed over.

The Country File presenter and mum-of-three is one of the most stylish women on British TV, never failing to nail everyday smart-casual styles, outdoorsy looks and all out glam.

And if your spring capsule wardrobe is in need of some pieces to adhere to 2024 denim trends, Helen's gorgeous denim dress with statement puffed sleeves is the perfect item to take inspiration from.

Back in January, 40-year-old Helen took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots of some of her latest outfits. In the first photo, she can be seen posing in a collared dress made from rich blue denim, featuring a pleated midi skirt design and statement puffed balloon sleeves.

The belted number offered just the right amount of Western style, with contrast stitching as well as stylish button fastenings from top to bottom.

Helen's exact dress is from Warehouse, with the Denim Western Style Belted Midi Dress having originally being priced at £99 before the price was slashed to £40. Unsurprisingly the dress flew off the shelves of the internet and is now only available to order in size 8.

Copy Helen's Denim Dress Outfit

The former Blue Peter host added a pop of sweet colour to the look with a pair of candy pink suede heels, instantly elevating the look to glam levels. Although we think it would look fab with a pair of our best white trainers, too.

Adding even more to the overall look, Helen sported a slick of vibrant red lipstick - something that never fails to look incredible alongside some classic blue denim.

As for her hair, it was a voluminous updo in the form of a timeless ponytail with thick, sweeping front pieces framing the face.

Another statement item from Helen's wardrobe wowed us lately, when she posed in a cherry red jumpsuit with a cinched, belted waist.

She perfected colour blocking in the vibrant one piece, adding an edgy side with some chunky gold chain jewellery and a clashing pink manicure.