Is rice water good for orchid plants? Our plant experts reveal the truth about the surprising benefits

Orchids can be one of the most challenging flowers to keep happy so when there's a rumour of a shortcut nutrient booster like rice water, we're all ears.

Knowing how to care for an orchid is an art in itself, with its tendency to drop flowers at any moment it can be a challenging plant to keep happy. However, several sustainable houseplant care hacks will give you a helping hand to keep your plant looking and feeling its best.

Food waste is unexpectedly at the centre of many houseplant hacks and rice water might just be the newest on the block. But does it really work? We put this mystery myth to the plant experts to find out the truth.

Is rice water good for orchids?

It's no secret that orchids are some of the hardest houseplants to keep alive, with their temperamental roots and delicate flowers. And yet when you can quickly detect why your orchid leaves are turning yellow or how often you should water your plant, things become a lot simpler.

So whilst you may know how often you should water your orchid, the question of what you can water it with remains. More specifically if you can water it with nutrient-rich rice water.

"If used properly, rice water can have a positive impact on orchids," explains Jane Dobbs, lead gardener at Allan's Gardeners. "It contains nutrients such as carbohydrates, amino acids, and vitamins that lead to healthy growth. However, it is important to use it carefully to avoid any negative effects."

Jane goes on to say that the nutrients in rice water can contribute to leaf health and root development. So much so that you can use the water as a natural, inexpensive alternative to orchid fertiliser. There are however risks that come with using this sustainable alternative.

"Overly concentrated or undiluted rice water contains high levels of starch, which can cause sticky residue around the roots," Jane warns. "It can suffocate roots and cause them to rot."

"As starch remains in the soil or growing medium, it can encourage the growth of harmful fungi and bacteria, which may result in root diseases or pest infestations," she adds.

There is also a risk that the rice water can develop harmful bacteria and unpleasant odours if it's left standing in the orchid's pot for too long. This will of course damage the roots and overall health of the plant at the same time.

In conclusion, the key is to know how to use rice water properly when watering orchids.

How to use rice water with orchids

Similar to the rules for using banana peels in your garden, there is a recommended process for using rice water safely on your orchid.

Fiona Jenkins, plant expert at MyJobQuote explains the best way to successfully use rice water without harming your plant. She says, "Soak a small amount of rice in water for a few hours and then leave the water to sit for a while to allow it to develop beneficial bacteria. The strained liquid can then be used to water your orchids and it is recommended that you do this around once a month."

Fiona echoes the same warning as Jane, pointing out, "Overfeeding can be detrimental to the roots of the orchid so it is important to find the right balance. You will not see the results immediately, this will come over weeks of consistent use."

Shop orchid care

It's not just houseplants that can seriously benefit from reused food waste, several sustainable garden ideas make use of leftover ingredients you use in your home every day.