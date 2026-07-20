Alison Hammond says her 20-minute workout is a 'non-negotiable' every day - here's how to do it

Compound movements like squats, lunges, and presses are key in a full-body workout. They use multiple muscles at the same time, saving time and energy.

Every morning, Alison Hammond says she picks up her dumbbells for a quick workout before filming for The Great British Bake Off begins. The star spoke to Good Housekeeping this month, revealing her trainer gave her the workout to do while she was away and couldn't train with him in person. "Every morning, I'll do my little routine. About 20 minutes and I'm done. I've got a mat that I put out. I'll do stretches, squats, weights, something for every body area," she says.

"It's easy to fit in. I just like to get out of breath. That's a daily non-negotiable. I won't feel like me if I don't do that," she says.

Alison doesn't reveal the exact exercises she does every day, but we know she works out with dumbbells, so her routine may look like a shorter version of a classic home dumbbell workout.

To try the following 20-minute workout, you'll need one set of dumbbells that feel heavy enough to work your lower and upper body.

20-minute full-body workout to follow

Squat to shoulder press: Come down into a squat, holding the dumbbells level with your shoulders. Push up through your feet. As you do, press the dumbbells over your head.

Come down into a squat, holding the dumbbells level with your shoulders. Push up through your feet. As you do, press the dumbbells over your head. Romanian deadlifts: Holding your weights in front of you, bend your knees slightly and hinge at the hips by pushing your bottom to the back of the room. Stop when you feel a tight stretch in your hamstrings (or reach below the knee). Pushing through your feet, return to standing.

Holding your weights in front of you, bend your knees slightly and hinge at the hips by pushing your bottom to the back of the room. Stop when you feel a tight stretch in your hamstrings (or reach below the knee). Pushing through your feet, return to standing. Bent-over rows: Hold the dumbbells in front of you. Bend your knees slightly and hinge at the hips. Keep your elbows close to your sides. Row both weights in, pulling them towards your waist.

Hold the dumbbells in front of you. Bend your knees slightly and hinge at the hips. Keep your elbows close to your sides. Row both weights in, pulling them towards your waist. Reverse lunges with curl: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and dumbbells by your waist. Step one foot back, bringing your back knee down a couple of inches off the floor. As you do, lift the dumbbells towards your shoulders. Push through your front leg to return to standing.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and dumbbells by your waist. Step one foot back, bringing your back knee down a couple of inches off the floor. As you do, lift the dumbbells towards your shoulders. Push through your front leg to return to standing. Plank rows: Come down into a high plank, making sure your elbows are stacked directly under your shoulders. Rest your hands on the dumbbells. One at a time, row the dumbbells towards your waist, bringing your elbow slightly higher than your back each time.

The daily workout is clearly a priority for the presenter, as she keeps her own weights nearby and the crew at Bake Off store them every year for her to come back to when the new season begins. "I love to sweat. I love the feeling afterwards. I need some space where I do something just for me," she says.

Alison has also revealed she's a fan of cardio workouts like boxing, and earlier this year, she credited her personal trainer for transforming her gym routine and helping her get fitter. "You have made my life so much easier by simple changes and kindness I will never forget," she wrote.