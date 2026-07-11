Jessica Biel's PT shares 7-step workout with dumbbells to improve strength and mobility

Jessica Biel has worked with her personal trainer for over a decade, through projects like The Better Sister on Amazon Prime, which had everyone asking after her back workout routine.

This week, the star posted a full-body workout to Instagram, done alongside her personal trainer, Ben Bruno, who says that anyone can copy the exercises or just "steal bits and pieces" from the session to add to their own workout.

It starts with 10 minutes of mobility exercises “to loosen up” which Ben says is Jessica’s favourite part of the regime. “Honestly, Jess would be happy doing mobility the whole time if I let her because she loves it,” he says. “We always do full-body workouts but we went a little easier on the lower body this particular day because her legs were feeling extra spicy from the last workout.”

The exercises aren't for beginners, but if you know your way around a pair of dumbbells, you should be fine. If you're new to strength training, use lighter weights or do it as a bodyweight workout. As Ben says, you can choose how hard you want to go.

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) A photo posted by on

Jessica Biel's full-body workout

Lunge with arm rotation

A lunge is a compound movement, meaning it works multiple muscles at the same time. In this case, it's a glutes, hamstrings, and quadricep exercise. With the arm rotation, it also works the upper-body muscles.