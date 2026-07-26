Tamzin Outhwaite is part of the 'sandwich generation' caught between looking after children who are still living at home, and the needs of ageing parents who might be in need of care themselves.

Many women also juggle this challenging stage of life while dealing with perimenopause and menopause, and it can come fraught with hard decisions to make.

The most emotive decision seems to be whether or not to place elderly parents into care homes when the time comes. Tamzin decided to move her father in with her when he needed extra care, and has spoken about the "wonderful" side of this.

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"Dad has been living with us for eight and a half years," the actress tells The Telegraph, explaining that 80-year-old Colin "has survived prostate cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer."

The actress reveals that at the moment, Colin is "going through chemo" and "is not very well at all." She had her dad his own cabin built at her property to bring him close to her family home where she lives with children Flo, 18, and Marnie, 13.