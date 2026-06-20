EXCLUSIVE Alex Jones on partying in her kitchen 'until 3am' and the importance of pushing yourself

Alex Jones has been part of the BBC’s The One Show for more than 15 years, becoming known for her girl-next-door vibe and empathetic - and sometimes hilarious - interview style. Guests over the years have ranged from Robert De Niro and Elizabeth Hurley to members of the public who have made huge differences in their communities - amongst many others.

Now, the show is celebrating 20 years on our TV screens, and it’s still as successful as ever, with Alex, 49, still at the helm and clearly still enjoying every minute.

The presenter has been hosting The One Show for 16 years (Image credit: David Venni for Future)

When woman&home sat down to chat with Alex, she is clear she is not slowing down, and is keen to drive forward as she approaches her sixth decade.

“It’s important to push yourself sometimes, because we can all live in our comfort zone. Whenever you get the opportunity to try something different, take it. When you get to your mid 30s, late 30s, early 40s, whatever age, people can get stuck in a rut in all ways, whether that’s with clothes, make-up or even the way we style our house. We can’t step outside and see that for ourselves. People are like onions – you can peel different layers off,” she said.

Alex lives in the countryside with her husband Charlie and their three children (Image credit: David Venni for Future)

She lives in the countryside with her husband, insurance broker Charlie Thomson and their three children – Teddy, nine, Kit, seven, and Annie, four – and she admits she has had to make sacrifices, like many women, between her career and home life.

“Every woman is making some sort of sacrifice. Something always has to give. There’s got to be compromise. You can’t do everything, it’s impossible. I still find it hard that I’m not home every evening to see the kids and ask how their day was. It gives you comfort that everyone is in the same position and life isn’t perfect.

"I’ll be on The One Show, and they’ll be doing the live countdown and Charlie will be texting, saying, ‘Does Kit need a packed lunch tomorrow?’ and I’ll reply, ‘Yes! I’ll get some ham on the way home, and don’t forget to take the bread out of the freezer. I’ve got to go, the title music is on.’

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'Every woman is making some sort of sacrifice,' says Alex (Image credit: David Venni for Future)

"People say, ‘You’ll look back on this and hanker for these days.’ I already know how lucky I am to have kids at this age, and it’s amazing. All of the mundane stuff, the WhatsApp groups, the running around, and the 50 million water bottles you can never find lids for. I think, ‘Imagine if it was quiet in the house?’ The noise and the pace and the rhythm of it is what makes you feel vital and alive. I appreciate it so much.”

Turning 50 next year, Alex admits she is ‘aiming for at least 100’, and thinks laughter is the key to a good life. “It’s so important to have fun in life, because without fun, what’s the point? We laugh a lot as a family, and I would choose a big old barbecue in the garden with family, or drinks in the kitchen that accidentally go on until 3am, over going to a party, any time. I love being at home more than anything.

“I’ll celebrate my 50th with my family and school friends. My school friends are still my best friends, so we’ve got a couple of 50th trips planned. We are all lucky to be alive and live the lives we do, and that’s to be celebrated.”