As we prepare for another big tiara moment, take our quiz on the most spectacular headpieces we've seen the royals wear
These tiaras are breath-takingly beautiful - how much do you know about them?
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The Royal Family rarely wear tiaras nowadays, making every opportunity we get to see them in these magnificent headpieces even more special. Tonight the King and Queen will host the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a State Banquet and we're expecting to see some glittering tiaras like we usually do at these formal occasions.
There is so much history behind each item that many people might not know about, but do you? Take our quiz and test yourself on the details surrounding the tiaras we've seen worn by the likes of Queen Elizabeth, the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne.
Will you get 10/10?Article continues below
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
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Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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