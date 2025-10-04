Amanda Holden isn't happy with daughter Lexi being branded a 'nepo baby'

Amanda Holden is not holding back in sharing her feelings about her daughter, Lexi Hughes, being branded a "nepo baby". And she has a point - the term is thrown around far too casually when a child of somebody famous achieves a level of their own success.

A shortened version of the word "nepotism", a nepo baby is the child of any famous or powerful person who others believe only gained success or opportunities through connections provided by their already famous family.

Speaking to Radio Times, Amanda dismissed the term "nepo" as something that's been "thrown around forever," while discussing the work her daughter has found in the showbiz industry.

Asserting how unfair it is that the term is now normalised vocabulary when discussing celebrities, Amanda continues, "Yes, she’s related to me, but that’s nothing to do with me. The word 'nepo' can be thrown around forever, but it’s unfair it’s been used in showbiz."

While she recognises that she is indeed well placed to provide her children, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, with opportunities, they'll still only succeed with their own hard work.

"When I was young, I got a job in a fruit and veg shop because my mum knew the fruit and veg guy. If you know someone that can help your child get in somewhere, you’ll do whatever," she said.

Amanda concludes, "But they have to have talent and backbone, and work to succeed. I’m proud of my daughter, doing stuff for Storm [modelling agency] as well as two normal jobs while at uni. She’s not going to come out with a debt. That’s amazing."

Who is Amanda Holden's daughter?

If you're not familiar with Amanda's children, Lexi is the eldest of her two daughters. Born in 2006, Lexi's father is Chris Hughes, a music producer who Amanda later married in 2008.

In 2024, Lexi left home to attend university, although it hasn't been revealed which one she attends or which subject she's studying.

At the time of waving her daughter off, Amanda wrote on Instagram Stories, "New beginnings. So excited for our girl. And just like that… she’s off."

Amanda also became very emotional over her daughter leaving home, during an episode of her programme with comedian Alan Carr, Amanda & Alan's Italian Job.

"They say you have 18 summers and then you're lucky to see them. It's so terrible because you wish so much of it away when you're a busy parent. And then you turn around and they're not even there," she said.

What does Lexi Hughes do?

Lexi is a model and digital creator, juggling both alongside her university studies. Signed with Storm Management modelling agency, she made her runway debut in September 2024 at London Fashion Week, walking for Tran Hung.

Writing on Instagram at the time of her first catwalk outing, Lexi shared, "Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do my first catwalk. I was absolutely terrified but I enjoyed the entire experience."

With just over 43k followers on Instagram, Lexi often shares pictures from modelling shoots, as well as pictures with friends and from family holidays.