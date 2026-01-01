Paloma Faith says leaving her husband was 'the best choice I ever made' and reveals how divorce made their relationship 'amazing'

While many of the biggest celebrity divorces in history have been made all the more messy by the spotlight, Paloma Faith has revealed that separating from her ex-husband was 'the best choice' she ever made and that her relationship with him as a co-parent has actually become 'better' since their divorce.

She split with French artist Leyman Lahcine in 2022, leaving them to co-parent their two daughters. And she’s now revealed that, since then, she’s found many positives in ending their romantic relationship.

Speaking with her mum on their Mad, Sad & Bad Podcast, she revealed, 'I think the relationship with my children’s dad that I got out of is amazing now.'

She added, 'Maybe in choosing to get out of the relationship in the romantic sense and into a relationship with him as a friendship and a co-parent was the best choice I ever made in hindsight because I think our relationship is better because of it.'

Despite there being more women sharing stories of how to manage divorce amicably and there being plenty of tips when it comes to knowing how to move on from a relationship, Paloma says still felt 'judged' when it came to her divorce and worried about how people would react to her leaving the father of her children.

'I felt that not just you [her mum] but society as a whole, including when I masochistically looked at The Daily Mail comments, judged me quite heavily for there not being loads of reasons [for the divorce] except ‘this isn’t working’.

The reason for this judgement, Paloma says, is because she feels that 'women’s happiness; is often made to feel unimportant, and they’re told they should 'stay and suffer for their kids.' But, she says, there’s a vital reason she chose not to do this.

'Women’s happiness, especially as working mothers or just mothers in general, is important and sometimes society makes it small and makes women feel like it’s their duty to stay and suffer for their kids. But sometimes I think your kids know you’re suffering and I don’t know how great that is for them,' she said.

Paloma now co-parents her two daughters, who were born in 2016 and 2021, and recently revealed that she is expecting her third child, though she has not revealed whether her ex husband is the father.

She shared the news back in October, though revealed that she is finding it 'worrying' to be pregnant in her forties.

In the caption of an Instagram post, she wrote, 'Pregnancy at 44. Ngl [Not going to lie] that's a bit worrying but I'm trying to pretend to myself I'm calm so that eventually that comes true. I couldn't be more happy about another baby and I'm bracing myself for the storm…'