'We’re not women of a certain age. We’re not hiding anymore' - Sara Cox’s ultra marathon challenge is 'inspiring a generation of women'

Sara Cox might be doing her Great Northern Marathon Challenge to raise money for BBC Children In Need, but her epic journey is also inspiring her and other women in different ways, too.

Last night (13 November), as she reached the finish line on the fourth day of her five-day marathon challenge, she announced that the experience has challenged the view some people hold about “women of a certain age” not being able to do certain activities or having to hide from the spotlight.

“The whole ‘woman of a certain age' thing, we’re not having it! Are we women?” she said, prompting the crowd who had gathered to welcome her across the finish line into loud cheers.

"We’re not ‘gals.’ We’re not ‘women of a certain age.’ We’re not hiding anymore. We’re over 50 and we’re having it! Aren’t we women? All the men are looking confused.”

In the comments of the video posted to BBC Radio Two’s Instagram page, Sara’s fans couldn’t have resonated with her message more. “Yes Sara, women over 50 are Bloomin awesome and we can do it,” one person wrote. While another said, “Sara - you’re inspiring a generation (or two) of women. Thank you!! If you can, we can!”

Since starting on Monday, the challenge has seen Sara run, jog and walk 135-miles to the Yorkshire town of Pudsey, from her starting point in Kielder Forest on the Scottish borders.

She found out this morning (14 November), on the final day of her gruelling Children In Need challenge, that she has surpassed the £5 million donation mark.

The BBC Radio 2 DJ is now finishing the final stretch of her marathon challenge, with messages of support from fellow BBC DJs and even Prince William spurring her on through the wind and rain of Storm Claudia.

In his message of support, Prince William said, “Sara, massive congratulations for what you are doing. You are so nearly there, just a little bit further. I know the people of Pudsey will all come out and welcome you with huge open arms, big hugs…and hopefully, lots of your favourite crumpets.

“Keep going. You’ve done fantastically well, and the nation is so proud of you.”

As of 10.15am on 14 November, there were just 21 miles left to travel before Sara reaches the finish line.

You can follow Sara on the final leg of her marathon journey with Sara’s Great Northern Marathon Challenge Tracker and donate to her cause through the official page on BBC Children In Need.