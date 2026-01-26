There was one thing missing from The Traitors final this year and it's so disappointing

That's a wrap on The Traitors for another year, until the celebrity edition comes along to fill the hole in our hearts. And what an absolute corker season 4 was.

The indomitable Rachel played an absolute blinder from start to finish, and the adorable Stephen has restored our faith in humanity.

What has mainly captured attention is how the pair lied and connived their way around the castle, yet refused to be treacherous to each other - the most faithful Traitors ever to be seen in the show's history.

While even Claudia Winkleman has waxed lyrical about this most unique of alliances, and viewers everywhere can't stop talking about 2026's answer to Bonnie and Clyde, there was one big element missing from the final, and we are hugely disappointed.

Picture this: Rachel and Stephen have just won and the prize money is theirs to split. Rachel is wearing her finest sparkly dress, and Stephen is rocking one of his epic jumpsuits.

Champagne in hand, now would be the time for them to reveal themselves to the just-banished runners-up - except this didn't happen.

We were eagerly awaiting Jack, Jade and Faraaz to be led outside to see the newly crowned winners reveal their status and Traitors and drink in their horror and self-loathing at being the worst Faithfuls in history, and we were robbed of that chance.

This has happened in all previous years, and we can't help but feel leaving this important moment out of the show was a huge anti-climax to the best season so far.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

There are rumours online, although absolutely nothing has been confirmed, that the banished Faithfuls refused to return for this part of the show.

Jade did flee the room in tears at her banishment, and The Standard reported that Jack had to be taken aside "into a room with producers" because his initial reaction to being banished was to become "absolutely steaming" with rage.

So it's entirely plausible the pair, and Faraaz, could have rejected taking part in this moment.

However, surely they could've written it into the contestant contracts that this part was mandatory, because we will remain very upset about missing out on what would've been one of the greatest TV moments ever, for the foreseeable.

Our Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock, is a huge fan of The Traitors, and she still can't believe one her favourite elements of the series didn't happen.

Emma says, "Don’t get me wrong - I loved The Traitors final and was rooting for Stephen and Rachel to emerge victorious all along. However when the credits started to roll I did find myself asking, 'Is that it?'

"In the past we’ve got to see the final person/people standing reunite with the rest of the contestants who made it to the last episode.

"This adds something to the show for me, as after being set against each other from the start, we see them utterly relaxed, with the traitors often apologising and everyone saying how brilliantly the winners’ played the game.

"It also means we get to see the genuine first reactions upon finding out who the traitors were.

"We were robbed of this moment in season 4 and I would’ve loved to have seen Stephen and Rachel revealing to Jack especially that his parting idea was right - they were traitors working together and had promised to go all the way to the end as a pair."

Well said, Emma! What do you think about not getting to witness Stephen and Rachel reveal themselves as Traitors? Let us know in the comments below.