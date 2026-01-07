Dying for the next episode of The Traitors? Take our quiz to see if you're a superfan
The Traitors is back and sneakier than ever...
When the first series of The Celebrity Traitors drew to a close at the end of 2025, we were left so ready for more.
Luckily, we haven't had to wait long, as a new series of the original format of The Traitors began with a bang on New Year's Day, providing perfect January viewing. There's already been an epic new twist thanks to the introduction of a Secret Traitor - and fans are speculating that Ross and Ellie might be closer than they seem.
If you just can't wait for Claudia, the Faithfuls, and the Traitors to be on your screen again, why not take our quiz to see how much you really know about The Traitors?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
