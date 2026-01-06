Do Ross and Ellie from The Traitors know each other? Fans think they've found a connection

Thank goodness The Traitors is back to bring some much-needed excitement to January.

Between lusting after Claudia's Traitors outfits and working out who the secret traitor might be, our minds have been fully taken away from the post-festive come-down.

Now into its fourth season, it appears the show has become less about the drama of whether or not the traitors will be uncovered, and more about sleuthing for possible secret connections between contestants.

Ever since the very first season saw Tom and Alex hide their relationship, armchair detectives have been determined to uncover other secret relationships between those taking part in the show.

While this year saw Roxy and Judy's mother and daughter status revealed to audiences early on, viewers have been left disappointed there now won't be any drama caused by it due to Judy's early banishment.

However, fans are now convinced they've discovered a secret connection between Ross and Ellie, and the evidence seems quite compelling.

Ross, a 39-year-old personal trainer, and Ellie, a 33-year-old psychologist, appear to have attended a work trip together before filming on The Traitors season 4 began.

An Instagram account named @damospersonaltraining shared a photo to its account in 2024, apparently showing Ross with his arm around none other than Ellie - the picture has since been deleted but a screenshot is circulating online.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Further evidence the pair already know each other was reported by The Sun. According to the publication, two months before filming for season 4 even began, Ross commented on one of Ellie's LinkedIn posts with "Great post!"

It was also reported that a LinkedIn post of Ellie's from 2023 was uncovered, with information about a London fundraising walk. Ross gave this one a thumbs-up reaction at the time.

Both of these posts have now disappeared from the social media networking site.

Looking at more potential evidence, the pair either know each other, or are together, fans believe that both of them telling Claudia they'd put the prize money towards a property is another hint.

Could they be planning on buying a house together if they are indeed a couple, or is this a little tenuous?

Finally, while Ross was initially flustered by running into Netty on the show, a former acquaintance of his from many years ago, he did admit during episode two that he had a "secret."

Whether this was to detract from the fact his connection to Netty had thrown him into everyone's line of fire, or whether he was alluding to the possible connection with Ellie, remains to be seen.

While viewers have been analysing Ross and Ellie's behaviour intently, some have been "seeing" potential secret connections all over the place.

One person wrote on X, "Hugo and Harriet are giving married vibes, Ross and Ellie are a couple, and Amaaz and Faraaz seem like father and son."

Untangling any truth in that prediction leaves viewers with an awful lot of detective work to do.