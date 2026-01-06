Do Ross and Ellie from The Traitors know each other? Fans think they've found a connection

The series is known for secret connections between those taking part, and viewers are convinced they've found one between Ross and Ellie

Ellie and Ross on The Traitors
Thank goodness The Traitors is back to bring some much-needed excitement to January.

Between lusting after Claudia's Traitors outfits and working out who the secret traitor might be, our minds have been fully taken away from the post-festive come-down.

Ellie on The Traitors

Further evidence the pair already know each other was reported by The Sun. According to the publication, two months before filming for season 4 even began, Ross commented on one of Ellie's LinkedIn posts with "Great post!"

It was also reported that a LinkedIn post of Ellie's from 2023 was uncovered, with information about a London fundraising walk. Ross gave this one a thumbs-up reaction at the time.

Both of these posts have now disappeared from the social media networking site.

Looking at more potential evidence, the pair either know each other, or are together, fans believe that both of them telling Claudia they'd put the prize money towards a property is another hint.

Could they be planning on buying a house together if they are indeed a couple, or is this a little tenuous?

Finally, while Ross was initially flustered by running into Netty on the show, a former acquaintance of his from many years ago, he did admit during episode two that he had a "secret."

Whether this was to detract from the fact his connection to Netty had thrown him into everyone's line of fire, or whether he was alluding to the possible connection with Ellie, remains to be seen.

While viewers have been analysing Ross and Ellie's behaviour intently, some have been "seeing" potential secret connections all over the place.

One person wrote on X, "Hugo and Harriet are giving married vibes, Ross and Ellie are a couple, and Amaaz and Faraaz seem like father and son."

Untangling any truth in that prediction leaves viewers with an awful lot of detective work to do.

