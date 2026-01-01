Love Claudia Winkleman's Chelsea boots from The Traitors? This high-street pair nails the look (for a lot less)

The clomp, clomp, clomp, of Claudia Winkleman circling The Traitors’ round table is no accident. The host has revealed she purposefully chooses 'clumpy' heeled boots to create an intimidating sound as she walks.

And her boots of choice? The Theo Chelsea booties by YSL. In fact, she loves them so much she has them in three different colours; smooth black leather, soft brown and black suede too.

A generous heel, pointed toe and sleek shape make the ankle boots a timeless staple, while a western-inspired silhouette gives them an on-trend finish. They’re made of leather, which means they’re reliable and durable too, but their £975 price tag means they’re not the most affordable boots on the market. So we were very happy to find Dune London’s Paxten western ankle boots, which look incredibly similar and cost a fraction of the price.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert)

Shop High-Street Alternative for Claudia's Boots

These Dune London boots are a great buy if you want to recreate Claudia Winkleman’s best Traitors outfits – and who doesn’t? Pairing effortlessly with pieces that have become staples in our winter capsule wardrobes since we’ve spotted Claudia in them, whether that’s simple black leggings or bold, tartan skirts, there’s little a sleek, black ankle boot can’t elevate.

Like her YSL pair, these more affordable Dune London boots are made from smooth leather and feature the same western-inspired shape, with a statement block heel and classic pointed toe. While Claudia’s boots are available in a black and brown suede as well as a classic, black leather, the Dune pair can be picked up a smooth, dark brown leather and a tan suede.

Talking about how her choice of boots highlights tension in the show, Claudia was previously reported saying: 'The walk around the table is very tense. I can't tell you how many times I walk around it, but I really try to build the tension, which is hideously mean but also quite addictive.

'I try and wear clumpy footwear to add to it. It gets a bit flamenco,' she added. 'They need to be incredibly loud. I'm thinking of going for a tap shoe next time.'

