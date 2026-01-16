Claudia Winkleman just signalled brogues as the smart flat shoe of the season - it’s a look that I'm bookmarking for spring
The presenter opted for a bold pair of flats that made a fashion-forward footnote to her outfit
TV and film often have a big sway on fashion trends, but few have inspired our wardrobes in recent months quite like ‘The Traitors’. Whenever a new season of the castle-based whodunnit series hits our screens, it seems like we all become a little obsessed with host Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe, and her fresh take on the heritage trend has quickly become the look we are all recreating.
Each episode, Claudia nails the trending aesthetic to perfection with a mix of classic checks, oversized knits and cosy layers, and one of her latest looks is up there with my favourites of the series so far. Styled by Sinead McKeefry, Claudia opted for an oversized striped fuzzy knit by COS, which she teamed with a pair of black tailored trousers by ME+EM.
Known for her quirky sense of style and thoughtful outfit touches, Claudia's look was complete thanks to a pair of monochrome loafers by British brand Duke+Dexter, which were customised to say 'Faithful' and 'Traitor', one on each shoe. And while personalised items are normally reserved for celebrities, Duke+Dexter actually offer this service to all customers, so you can create your own pair of clever slogan loafers.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
These leather shoes can be hand-painted with a word or phrase of your choice, making them completely bespoke. Available in UK sizes 3-8, if you want to make a statement, or have a special occasion on the horizon, they're ideal for teaming with the best women's trouser suits, or women's tuxedos.
Exact Match
The slim cut of these trousers has a sharp feel to them and they are available in regular and petite lengths to help you find your perfect fit. Add chunky flats like the celebrity, or switch to classic black court shoes for a dressier spin.
I loved everything about Claudia's ensemble, but it was her stand-out loafers that really caught my attention. The androgynous style of flat made a statement footnote to her knitwear and trousers, but in a very classic and traditional way that really worked. It's a look that I will be bookmarking for the coming weeks, and I can see myself adding a black and white pair of flats to everything from workwear tailoring to a denim skirt.
A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry)
A photo posted by on
Shop More Loafers
If Claudia wears something, then it's officially cool, so I imagine that monochrome loafers will be everywhere over the coming weeks, so it makes sense to invest in this trend early.
They are a great way to breathe new life into your office wear or for adding a fresh spin to a simpler day-to-day outfit, and all while being practical and comfy to wear.
Tailoring remains one of the core trends for next season, which means that loafers are still very much part of the spring/summer shoes trends 2026. While they largely work best with trouser silhouettes, for a cool edge, try adding them to shorter hemlines and midi dresses as we edge into the new season for an androgynous spin.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.