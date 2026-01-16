Claudia Winkleman just signalled brogues as the smart flat shoe of the season - it’s a look that I'm bookmarking for spring

TV and film often have a big sway on fashion trends, but few have inspired our wardrobes in recent months quite like ‘The Traitors’. Whenever a new season of the castle-based whodunnit series hits our screens, it seems like we all become a little obsessed with host Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe, and her fresh take on the heritage trend has quickly become the look we are all recreating.

Each episode, Claudia nails the trending aesthetic to perfection with a mix of classic checks, oversized knits and cosy layers, and one of her latest looks is up there with my favourites of the series so far. Styled by Sinead McKeefry, Claudia opted for an oversized striped fuzzy knit by COS, which she teamed with a pair of black tailored trousers by ME+EM.

Known for her quirky sense of style and thoughtful outfit touches, Claudia's look was complete thanks to a pair of monochrome loafers by British brand Duke+Dexter, which were customised to say 'Faithful' and 'Traitor', one on each shoe. And while personalised items are normally reserved for celebrities, Duke+Dexter actually offer this service to all customers, so you can create your own pair of clever slogan loafers.

(Image credit: BBC/ Studio Lambert/ Euan Cherry)

Shop the Look

I loved everything about Claudia's ensemble, but it was her stand-out loafers that really caught my attention. The androgynous style of flat made a statement footnote to her knitwear and trousers, but in a very classic and traditional way that really worked. It's a look that I will be bookmarking for the coming weeks, and I can see myself adding a black and white pair of flats to everything from workwear tailoring to a denim skirt.

A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry) A photo posted by on

Shop More Loafers

Vionic Uptown Loafer £120 at Vionic Smart but comfortable, this black and white pair are the perfect combination of polished yet slightly sporty, making them ideal for everyday wear. Nine West Berg Loafer £92.50 at Amazon A glossy finish gives this shiny pair a glam vibe that will be perfect for pepping up daytime denim or as a polished footnote to a co-ord for date night. Clarks Straven Edge Black Combination Leather Loafers £90 at Debenhams This real leather pair will recreate the celeb's look brilliantly, but be quick as there are only a couple of sizes left in stock.

If Claudia wears something, then it's officially cool, so I imagine that monochrome loafers will be everywhere over the coming weeks, so it makes sense to invest in this trend early.

They are a great way to breathe new life into your office wear or for adding a fresh spin to a simpler day-to-day outfit, and all while being practical and comfy to wear.

Tailoring remains one of the core trends for next season, which means that loafers are still very much part of the spring/summer shoes trends 2026. While they largely work best with trouser silhouettes, for a cool edge, try adding them to shorter hemlines and midi dresses as we edge into the new season for an androgynous spin.