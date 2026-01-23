It's Traitors final night! Take our Claudia Winkleman quiz as series 4 draws to a dramatic close
One last round table session remains...
It feels like it returned to our screens just yesterday - but series 4 of The Traitors is drawing to a close tonight with a dramatic final. The penultimate episode was left on a serious cliffhanger and we're counting down the minutes til the epic last installment of Traitors v Faithfuls kicks off.
Of course, the end of a series of The Traitors means less of the legendary Claudia Winkleman (and her sensational castle outfits) on our screens.
So, with not long to go until we start counting down to the second series of The Celebrity Traitors, quiz yourself on Claudia herself. Can you get 10/10?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
