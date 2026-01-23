Claudia Winkleman documentary charts her unstoppable rise and 'power' as a midlife woman: 'She’s an iron fist in a fabulous, fingerless glove'

Claudia Winkleman is an absolute force to be reckoned with, and a new Channel 5 documentary takes a look at how her career moved from humble beginnings to the woman with the fringe becoming one of the most powerful women on TV.

Airing on Channel 5 on Saturday, January 24, Claudia Winkleman: Behind the Fringe is a 90-minute special that pays tribute to the absolute enigma that she is, asking, why does absolutely everybody love Claudia and how has she managed to reign supreme in midlife?

Both questions make for an intriguing documentary, and the likes of Janet Street Porter, Shirley Ballas, Angela Rippon, Richard Arnold, and Katie Puckrick break down Claudia's unique fame while viewers get to see some rare behind-the-scenes moments from her life.

Not many people will know that one of Claudia's earliest TV gigs involved toilets. That's right, our Claudia appeared in a critically-panned show about toilets of the world, which she managed to elevate to something culturally engaging that audiences lapped up.

Much of her early work throughout the so-called ladette era is admittedly "one-dimensional" as described in the documentary, yet a fresh-faced, brown-haired, tan-free Claudia still levels up with the material she has.

By the time her Strictly era arrived, Claudia had locked in the look we all know her for: Black hair, smudgy, smoky eyes, orange tan, and that fringe, which has a personality of its very own.

Summed up perfectly by Katie Puckrick in the documentary, the fringe described as a personality would be "dense, ever-present and ever-satisfying".

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

"Brand Claudia" owns, and is totally unapologetic about her signature look - one that most women would be mocked for sporting on TV. She's "self-deprecating, genius charm" personified, as perfectly worded in the one-off feature.

And this is something that draws audiences in, and grows their love for the presenter; the lack of vanity, the down-to-earth ability to laugh at herself, and the fact you just want to be her best friend - she's comfortable in her skin and doesn't care what anyone thinks.

Nobody else could send social media into absolute meltdown when they appear on TV wearing their fringe in a different way, being the reason "bring back Claudia's fringe" began trending, as happened during one episode of Strictly.

Although her Strictly days are now behind her, Richard Arnold describes the absolute joy of watching "two women in their 50s, regardless of age, having the time of their life," which Claudia and Tess did with relish on the show.

After leaving such a juggernaut of a series, it could've easily signalled the end for the presenter - it's no secret that when women reach a certain age, their careers can suddenly and unfairly take a downward spiral.

Not for Claudia, which leads us to her current position in life: A midlife woman turning down more work than she can take on, who has found herself in "an incredibly powerful position" of "controlling her own destiny" in her 50s, according to Richard Arnold.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge)

At this stage of her life, Claudia's Traitors outfits and her persona as host of the show are taking her on an even steeper upward career trajectory. She's at her most beloved at the helm of the reality series - if that's at all possible.

Clothes sell out as soon as Claudia wears them on The Traitors, as women up and down the country want to steal her look (even if she does describe it as "Ronnie Corbett meets Princess Anne meets Madonna in the Guy Ritchie days.")

"She's an iron fist in a fabulous, fingerless glove," swoons the documentary's narrator, bringing a firm hand to the contestants, while still being able to switch back on her warmth and compassion for the moments that need it most.

Claudia has the most fun on the show, demonstrating the ultimate in comic timing. She is simply perfect, and makes what on paper sounds like a standard reality show, into emotionally investible, must-see TV.

Tune into the documentary to witness the magic of Claudia, by those who know and are equally mesmerised by her, and grab your chance to take a much closer look at one of the most unique TV personalities of our generation.

Claudia Winkleman: Behind the Fringe airs on Channel 5 on Saturday, January 24 at 9.25pm.