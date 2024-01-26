Here's how to achieve Claudia Winkleman's faithful and iconic fringe, according to the experts

The Traitors host has been faithful to her blunt bangs for years and naturally, we're keen to know exactly how to recreate the signature Claudia Winkleman fringe...

While Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits have been consuming our thoughts since she returned to our screens with season 2, it's her hair that is once again stealing the show. The presenter is a prime example of how powerful finding that one hairstyle that works for you can be and as a result, has become synonymous with her eyelash-brushing fringe - and not to mention her hair's mirror shine but that a whole other conversation.

So, if you're considering a Claudia-esque fringe hairstyle, we've quizzed the experts on exactly how to request her cut from your hairdresser and how to style it yourself...

Edward James Social Links Navigation Celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult Edward James is a celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of the retail platform The Hair Consult, who has worked with celebrity clientele, including Cara Delevingne and Joanna Lumley – and even a few of the royals. Now, James has shared his expertise on achieveing Claudia's iconic 'do.

Mason Josh Social Links Navigation Advocate Stylist at Josh Wood Mason Josh is an Advocate Stylist at Josh Wood, who is renowned for creating effortlessly chic styles, with "grown-out bang" looks being among them. Thus, Josh has shared expertise on exactly how to achieve the Claudia Winkleman fringe...

How to achieve Claudia Winkleman's iconic fringe hairstyle

If you're somehow unfamiliar with Claudia's go-to look, the star typically opts for mid to shoulder-length hair - often styled with a slight wave - complete with a full fringe that falls just shy of her eyes.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Joe Maher/Stringer)

At this point, she and her eyebrow-masking bangs are so intrinsically linked, that the idea of Claudia Winkleman with no fringe is almost unfathomable. Though internet sleuths have managed to find proof that she has indeed been fringe-less in the past.

And while you might want to opt for a slightly less dramatic length for your own bangs, a full-fringe is a truly timeless look (much like that of a bob hairstyle) and for very good reason. As Mason Josh, Advocate Stylist at Josh Wood explains, this style of fringe is, "actually a super top-salon favourite right now," because of its versatility.

How to get the Claudia Winkleman Fringe

So, when you arrive at your hair salon, ready to enter your fringe era, what do you need to ask for?

Celebrity hairstylist, Edward James says: "Request a fringe that reaches the lash line, resulting in a super long fringe and the cut should be done on dry hair. This approach allows for more precision and accounts for the natural bounce and movement of your hair." James then explains that the bands should, "should gently curve at the edges rather than being super straight or blunt."

Discussing his approach to the cut, Mason Josh also adds, "I often, with my clients, will cut a fringe so it grows out to look like a Claudia Winkleman fringe - so they have longevity in their fringe," rather than beginning with the lash-hitting length from the get-go.



Who should get the Claudia Winkleman fringe

As for what face shapes this look is best for, Josh says: "With the Claudia Winkleman style of bangs, I love the way that they actually suit quite a few face shapes and they can be styled in different ways."

Josh explains that it's, "basically cut into a triangle, so it lifts the cheekbones," as well as framing the face - meaning it's a very flattering cut on most.

James notes though, that it is more suited to oval and heart-shaped faces, over round, as "it can shorten the face's proportions." Instead, James recommends opting for, "a sweepy centre or side fringe might be more flattering."

If you have a short forehead, James warns that this look may not sit as well and adds that, "a full fringe can emphasise a square jawline. If chosen, softer layers around the jaw can balance the look."



How to style the Claudia Winkleman fringe

When it comes to styling this iconic Claudia-approved look, there are many options: "It's versatile, you can wear it forward, you can wear it parted - either on the side or in the middle - and it’s good for all different types of looks." notes Josh.

As for getting the perfect curve to your fringe, like that of Claudia's, Edward James has shared three, pro tips...