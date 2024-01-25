Can't imagine Claudia Winkleman with no fringe and minimal eyeliner? You need to see these throwback pictures

The idea of Claudia Winkleman with no fringe might be almost impossible for fans to imagine but The Traitors host didn’t always have her iconic hairstyle.

She’s truly the woman of the moment as The Traitors continues to capture viewers’ imaginations and keep us coming back, eager for more betrayals and reveals - and of course more of Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors outfits. Her looks just wouldn’t be the same without her glossy hair and full fringe which works so well with her mid-length bob that’s one of the key 2024 hair trends. However, whilst Claudia is strongly associated with her fringe she hasn’t always had one.

Hard as it might be to believe, Claudia adopted her signature hairstyle later on in her career and has been photographed with a variety of hairstyles over the years.

(Image credit: Photo by Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images)

If you’ve been wondering what Claudia Winkleman looks like without a fringe then you might be more than a little intrigued by these throwback photos we’ve come across. Back in 2002, Claudia Winkleman attended a fundraising party held by the Elton John AIDS Foundation when she was pregnant with one of her three children.

Wearing a black mini dress and beaming happily at the cameras, Claudia’s hair was a lighter shade of brown than the deep chocolate shade we’ve seen from her in recent years. Her tresses were swept to one side in a parting and framed around her face over one eye, making this an early picture of Claudia Winkleman with no fringe. She also stepped out without her iconic smokey eye make-up and instead favoured a fresh-faced look with a glowing base.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

This wasn’t the only time that Claudia was photographed attending an event without her classic fringe, though. Two years earlier she wowed on the red carpet in another little black dress when she and her husband Kris Tykier attended the "Its Fashion" Gala Evening in aid of Macmillan Cancer Relief. Here she showcased how to style a bob her way and her locks were the same soft brown shade, complete with what look to be mini curtain bangs.

Shop Claudia Winkleman's Traitors Style Staples

With the face-framing pieces pushed away from her face, Claudia once again wore very natural make-up with a soft beige-pink lip shade. She kept her curtain bangs style for several years and was pictured with them still in 2008 at a British Fashion Council Event.

This time, her hair was the same rich dark brown she has on The Traitors and has been favouring for many years now. However, her bangs were still swept away from her face and it seems that she was beginning to bring in the black eyeliner she’s become so well-known for wearing.

(Image credit: Suzan Moore / Alamy Stock Photo)

These nostalgic throwback photos showcase not only Claudia Winkleman with no fringe, but how her hairstyles and colour have slowly evolved over the years along with her go-to make-up. She hasn’t been seen without her full fringe for many years now and anyone who’s discovered how to watch The Traitors UK might well be tempted to get a fringe cut in and give her hairstyle a go themselves. It’s clear that since the early years of her career, she’s found her signature style and as Claudia Winkleman proves, if you find a hairstyle that works for you, why change it?