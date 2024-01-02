Season 2 of The Traitors is set to be released on Wednesday, January 2nd 2024. Here's how to watch The Traitors UK from anywhere...

The second season of The Traitors is set to be released tomorrow and we can't wait for this epic new season that's expected to delight viewers. Claudia Winkleman told the BBC in a press release, "The missions this year are epic. The producers are so clever as the missions are incredibly important as it is a chance for the contestants to switch off from strategising and plotting. They get fresh air, they run around, they work as a team. The scale this year is beyond." She then added, "It definitely gets extremely tense, it did in the first series too but there’s one round table in this episode when I came out shaking." How exciting!

But how can we watch this exciting second season, and catch up on the first season if we need to? Here's how to watch The Traitors UK from anywhere in the world...

(Image credit: BBC)

How to watch The Traitors UK season 1

If you want to watch the first season again before starting the second season, it's available to watch on BBC iPlayer for all UK viewers. Season 1 of the Traitors US and The Traitors Australia are also available on BBC iPlayer.

If you're in the US and keen to watch the first season of The Traitors UK, the show is available to watch on Peacock. However, it's unclear just yet as to when the streaming platform will have access to the second season of the show.

How to watch The Traitors UK season 2

The Traitors returns to our screens on Wednesday, January 3rd at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The show will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights which is a format that will continue until Friday, January 26th when the final episode will air.

Following the release of the first episode on Wednesday, the first few episodes will be available to view on iPlayer which means that fans who can't get enough of the show will be able to binge-watch a few episodes on Wednesday.

If you’re a citizen of the UK on holiday or working overseas, you can still watch The Traitors UK and season one too just as you would at home via BBC iPlayer, using a VPN. This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

