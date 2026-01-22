Claudia Winkleman gave the best response when asked if she'd like to have a go at The Traitors challenges

The Traitors has become a TV juggernaut, and Claudia's outfits on the show have catapulted her to the status of absolute fashion icon.

Since series 4 launched on New Year's Day, it's kept viewers busy with frantically trying to find connections between the contestants - of all the mad ones flying around, it turns out Ross and Ellie being a couple was actually correct.

The midlife women have also taken centre stage this year, with the likes of Fiona and Harriet proving women of a certain age have a voice that needs to be listened to.

What doesn't get talked about quite so much as the action from inside the castle is the challenges the contestants take part in outside of it.

They're pretty integral to the show, as this is the time the Faithful and the Traitors can build up their prize fund.

They're usually very creative and can be a bit wicked sometimes - anybody fancy being buried in a coffin adorned with their own name?

The challenges can also be very physically demanding, and are definitely not for the faint-hearted. As somebody who looks in great shape, you might've wondered whether Claudia is secretly wishing she could take part in the challenges.

When asked whether this is actually the case, her response was hilarious, and oh-so Claudia. Discussing this with Best magazine, Claudia was asked if she'd "love to have a go," at the challenges along with the contestants.

"Absolutely not," she responded, adding, "I have never actually moved fast and my favourite thing to do is lie down."

She continues, "I am absolutely on their side and want them to do well. It's like my kids' sports days, but on steroids."

Hilariously, the star told Psychologies that she hates exercise and loves napping. "On the days I can’t nap, my husband will tell you there’s a marked difference. I don’t know whether you’ve met a human sloth before," she says.

Claudia would also never consider a personal trainer. "I just don’t think it’s for me," she says of exercise, adding, "I’m allergic to sweating and movement – and Lycra."

While you won't find her flexing her muscles on the set of The Traitors, she'll instead be serenely taking in her surroundings.

She tells Best, "The Scottish Highlands might be the most beautiful place on the planet. It's such a privilege to spend so much time surrounded by the jaw-dropping landscape.

"I've never been anywhere like it. There's something about the expanse of the sky, the breath-taking lochs and the flora and fauna. I am officially in love with gorse."

Claudia was also asked about how she controls her facial expressions on the show, and once again, her answer was very on brand.

"I think the orange fake tan helps," she says, hilariously. The presenter continues, "We all take the game seriously and if I mess it up with my face, then it's not fair on the other players.

Claudia concludes, "My youngest child watched a bit of the last series and said that I pulled my 'you have to do your homework face.' That's pretty much it."

The Traitors series 4 concludes on Friday, January 23 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.