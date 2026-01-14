Why midlife women are the standout stars of The Traitors

Whether you were stunned by Fiona’s unforgettable outburst or gripped by Harriet’s razor-sharp revelations, many of the most memorable moments of the new series of The Traitors have been driven by ladies of a certain age. Reality TV so often rewards the loudest, the flashiest, the youngest. Yet, ever since Series 4 broke onto our screens on New Year’s Day, it’s been the midlife women killing it on screen.

It was a bruising start for the female contingent with the rapid departures of Netty, 42 and Judy, 60 but they’d already set tongues wagging during their brief sojourn in the castle. Straight-talking Judy, with her chin stud and self-confessed ‘dark side’, was immediately deemed a possible Traitor, whilst Netty’s friendship with fellow contestant Ross made her such a threat that she was the first of the Traitors' murders.

The Secret Traitor plot twist wonderfully shone the spotlight on the show’s oldest female contestant, sixty-two-year-old Fiona Hughes from Swansea. Her gumption, guile, and unbridled glee when finally unveiled to her fellow Traitors and conducting her first murder alongside them made for infectiously gripping entertainment.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

As she herself so eloquently explained, “So far, I’ve played this dotty little Welsh woman. They just see me as a little bit clueless — but never underestimate a woman of a certain age.”

Fiona relished her time in the turret, and there was certainly no doubting her guts in last week’s showdown with Rachel, 42, cited by many fans as one of the greatest moments in the show’s history. Whilst Fiona came off worst (banished at the subsequent round table), one had to admire her lone wolf bravery in fronting up to the widely-liked Rachel.

Another older female cast member impressing viewers whilst confounding expectations is novelist Harriet, 52, who confessed prior to the show that she aimed to be underestimated by dialling up her maternal side to appear cosy and cuddly. Keeping her previous career as a barrister secret, her calm, incisive case against Hugo in the third episode was the ultimate in trapping a Traitor. Where other younger players seemed intent on “he said, she said” arguments, Harriet’s smart, strategic thinking garnered the greatest support.

Meanwhile, formidable Traitor Rachel’s confession to camera that she enrolled in FBI training prior to the show to help her read fellow contestants demonstrates similar pre-planning. (Should the Feds be concerned their tactics are behind such a successful killing spree?!) One can’t help but admire her buttoned-up game play - not something you’d imagine from colourful hairdresser Jessie or Tigger-esque gardener James.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

With only a handful of episodes left, the female protagonists look set to continue to take centre stage in the ongoing plot twists. The maturity and life experiences of Rachel and Harriet seem to enable them to feel empathy and suspicion at the same time, knowing when to speak and (just as importantly) when not to.

They notice subtleties - a pause, a hesitation, a slightly off story - and adjust their strategies accordingly. It’s this calm, observant approach that has so far kept them in the game when nerves have frayed around them.

While younger contestants dominate conversations, overreact to accusations, and turn on the tears, Rachel and Harriet manage to navigate the tension with poise. They ask the right questions, spot inconsistencies, and steer the conversation without raising their voices. Their strength isn’t in performance but patience and strategic subtlety.

(Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

In driving the drama of The Traitors series 4, these women are carrying forward the legacy of the show’s previous midlife marvels. Who can forget Diane Carson, 65, from series 2, who became a fan favourite and internet icon with her resolute pursuit of the Traitors before her untimely death by poisoned chalice? Or covert vicar Lisa Coupland, 63, who showed such memorable quiet influence, surviving until episode 9 of series 3.

For Lisa, it’s no coincidence that midlife women make such great contestants in the castle.

“What makes it so refreshing is that success on The Traitors isn’t about physical dominance, flirtation, or being the loudest voice in the room. It’s about reading people, managing trust, holding nerve under pressure, and navigating ambiguity.

"Those are skills that often come with age, responsibility, and having lived through a few chapters of life already. The show doesn’t just allow midlife women to thrive; it actively rewards the qualities they bring."

In a media landscape that often sidelines and stereotypes older women, The Traitors offers a refreshing alternative where midlife women’s listening skills and emotional intelligence are celebrated and softer forms of influence and understated leadership rewarded.

And for those of us watching from the sofa, The Traitors is a thrilling reminder that midlife need not be a time to fade into the background but a time to step up, lead and win, quietly, brilliantly, and decisively.

As Rachel and Harriet look set to close in on the final, keep a close eye on these masterful game players. When they make a move, it tends to mean something.