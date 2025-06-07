I hate getting my feet out in summer but Katie Holmes' love affair with black Birkenstocks has me inspired

Pulling together my summer capsule wardrobe, I'm always left stumped at exactly which footwear I'm going to rely on throughout the season, but Katie Holmes' go-to black Birkenstocks could be for me.

I'm not a huge fan of getting my feet out, even when I have a fresh summer pedicure. But this year Katie has inspired me to get my toes out with her comfortable summer staple. She's been spotted numerous times wearing the Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Sandals over the past few summers.

With the same iconic two-strap, slide-on design of Birkenstock's other Arizona styles, Katie's 1774 pair has an all-black colourway and shining buckle. This makes them look so sleek and versatile, not to mention comfortable, with their smooth nappa leather footbed and EVA sole that keeps them super flexible.

At £380, they're not the most affordable Birkenstocks on offer - but the brand do have a whole range of black Arizona sandals at a more affordable price.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says she can't live without her sandals in the summer months. She says, "Once you go Birky, you'll never look back! Endlessly versatile, super comfortable, and celebrity-approved, they're such a good investment. I'd recommend sticking to classic black in order to maximise your wardrobe options."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

EXACT MATCH Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Sandals £380 at Birkenstock These are an exact match for Katie Holmes' go-to Birkenstocks, with the style icon favouring this classic 1774 Arizona style. Made from a luxurious premium leather with a sleek, high-shine finish, the signature Birkenstock buckle adds an effortlessly chic touch. Birkenstock Arizona EVA £50 at Birkenstock A more affordable alternative to Katie's 1774 style, these Birkenstock Arizonas have the same all-black look of her style, as well as the classic two-strap look. The buckle is different, and this pair is made from EVA rather than leather, but for a saving of over £300, they're a great option. Birkenstock Arizona Natural Leather £95 at Birkenstock You can't go wrong with a pair of the classic Birkenstock Arizona sandals. With the brand's iconic cork base, these don't have the same all-black look of Katie's pair, but they're just as wearable and so comfy.

In the height of July back in 2021, Katie slipped into her pair to finish off a laid-back, easy-going outfit of muted, neutral joggers and a black muscle tee.

Nailing the comfy-chic look, the slightly cropped hem of her trousers cut off at a super flattering ankle length, and the simple, two-strap look of the sandals worked alongside this to create a sleek and streamlined look against her bare ankle.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With a baseball cap and simple black crossbody finishing off the outfit, it's hard to imagine a different pair of shoes working as well with this casual look as Katie's Birkenstocks do.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also proved the sandals' brilliance at finishing off more dressier, elevated styles when, in July 2020, she created a monochrome outfit by pairing them with a summer-ready black mini dress, statement belt, and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2020, Katie leaned into another elevated though still perfectly casual look when she styled her Birkenstocks with a denim midi skirt and simple plain white tee. Channeling the best of 90s fashion, the simple a-line denim midi cut off just below the knee and boasted a comfortable high waist.