Katie Holmes reveals a genius way to wear your favourite flats in winter - and her exact Mary Janes are now half price

If there is one thing that Katie Holmes does effortlessly, it's making simple outfits look incredibly stylish and sophisticated. And her latest winter look—a tailored black overcoat, straight jeans, and white Mary Janes styled with black socks—does just that.

Not only is the outfit extremely easy to recreate, but she also reveals a clever hack on how to wear your favourite flats when the temperature drops—add socks! Bright white Mary Janes may not be the first piece of footwear you think of when deciding what makes it into your winter capsule wardrobe. However, Holmes proves that layering a contrasting tone sock underneath your favourite flats does just the trick to keep the cold out and looks rather chic too.

Plus, her exact white crinkled leather shoes from A.P.C are now in the sale for 50% off.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our woman&home Digital Editor Caroline Parr advises, "As someone who hasn't found the perfect boots to wear with jeans, I always have freezing feet, and yet I keep wearing trainers and ballet flats even on the coldest of days. But ever the style icon, Katie Holmes is convincing me that socks can look incredibly chic with flats".

Later saying, "It's an affordable way to mix up your winter wardrobe, so take notes from Katie and keep the rest of your outfit classic with a cosy knit and a tailored black coat."

Shop Katie Holmes' Look

Straight-leg denim jeans and a structured black coat make the perfect pairing for the winter months, especially layered over your favourite piece of knitwear. A structured or breasted coat adds a polished feel to denim, and combined they make a go-to formula that works for plenty of occasions, from running errands to heading into the office.