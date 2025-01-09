Katie Holmes reveals a genius way to wear your favourite flats in winter - and her exact Mary Janes are now half price
We're shopping Holmes' stylish white leather flats before they sell out
If there is one thing that Katie Holmes does effortlessly, it's making simple outfits look incredibly stylish and sophisticated. And her latest winter look—a tailored black overcoat, straight jeans, and white Mary Janes styled with black socks—does just that.
Not only is the outfit extremely easy to recreate, but she also reveals a clever hack on how to wear your favourite flats when the temperature drops—add socks! Bright white Mary Janes may not be the first piece of footwear you think of when deciding what makes it into your winter capsule wardrobe. However, Holmes proves that layering a contrasting tone sock underneath your favourite flats does just the trick to keep the cold out and looks rather chic too.
Plus, her exact white crinkled leather shoes from A.P.C are now in the sale for 50% off.
Our woman&home Digital Editor Caroline Parr advises, "As someone who hasn't found the perfect boots to wear with jeans, I always have freezing feet, and yet I keep wearing trainers and ballet flats even on the coldest of days. But ever the style icon, Katie Holmes is convincing me that socks can look incredibly chic with flats".
Later saying, "It's an affordable way to mix up your winter wardrobe, so take notes from Katie and keep the rest of your outfit classic with a cosy knit and a tailored black coat."
Shop Katie Holmes' Look
50% off her exact shoes
These pointed-toe Mary Janes have an adjustable ankle strap with a stylish silvertone metal buckle. Wear solo in the warmer months, and on colder days layer black, navy, or even crimson red socks underneath for a practical fashion statement that will keep you cosy.
These warm, chunky socks are made with a quality wool blend that's made to last. Wear these with any footwear from your best white trainers to some sleek leather loafers. And they come in plenty of colours, from rust to nutmeg.
A light-blue wash denim never fails to look good, and these classic high-waisted jeans are a brilliant wardrobe pick. Not only do they look great, but they also offer all-day comfort with a stretch denim blend.
A tailored single-breasted coat is something every wardrobe deserves. This design has classic lapels and features handy side flap pockets. Layer over your best wool jumper and some sleek tailored trousers for an outfit suitable for anything.
Made from recycled materials, this cream jumper is the epitome of style and comfort, and it will certainly elevate your existing knitwear collection with its warm roll neck and flattering balloon sleeves.
Straight-leg denim jeans and a structured black coat make the perfect pairing for the winter months, especially layered over your favourite piece of knitwear. A structured or breasted coat adds a polished feel to denim, and combined they make a go-to formula that works for plenty of occasions, from running errands to heading into the office.
