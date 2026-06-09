Nicole Kidman's straight-leg jeans, shirt and trainers outfit is the timeless summer uniform to wear on repeat

Like the rest of us, Nicole Kidman is a massive fan of the classic pairing of jeans and a shirt. Over the years, she’s been spotted in various combinations of the outfit formula, dressing it up for red carpet appearances and down as elevated day wear, and her latest look is a testament to this timeless style.

Building her look around a pair of straight-leg jeans in a versatile indigo hue, Nicole teamed the wardrobe staple with a simple white t-shirt and layered a light blue shirt over the top.

When it came to her footwear, she finished off the outfit with a pair of simple white Converse trainers, which added to the casual feel of the rest of the look and also tied in the crisp white hue of her tee. Effortless, the outfit proves that less really can be more, and we’ll be taking inspiration from Nicole’s style as we plan our summer looks this season.

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Recreate Nicole Kidman's Effortless Style

A shirt is always going to be one of the most stylish tops to wear with jeans, especially when worn alongside the streamlined silhouette of straight-leg denim like Nicole’s. Rather than being a fad denim trend of 2026, a straight-leg jean is a timeless cut that never goes out of fashion, forming the backbone of many wardrobes. Easy to style with almost any top shape, thanks to its figure-balancing silhouette, it's a versatile silhouette to keep on hand.

Nicole created an elevated outfit formula that's ideal for the summer, thanks to her relaxed shirt, tee, jeans and white trainer combination. A smart-casual outfit idea that you can wear on repeat, you can easily update your look with the latest jewellery trends for 2026 or a new bag.

When the weather is wet and windy, her outfit makes a great base over which to layer the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, whether it’s a long trench coat or a trending bomber jacket. The subtle colours in her look, the sleek silhouettes make it easy to restyle again and again.