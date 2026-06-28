When I'm stuck for what to wear, I revisit this Sarah Jessica Parker summer denim outfit formula; it's so timeless and never lets me down

I love bright colours and bold prints, but sometimes sticking to understated basics can look all the more chic, and an outfit that proves my point perfectly is a white shirt and denim ensemble that Sarah Jessica Parker wore back in 2015.

The star never gets it wrong with her wardrobe, so I often look to her for style inspiration, and one look that I've recreated many times is her white shirt and jeans combination, which she wore to an outdoor event in New York. The actress looked effortlessly glam in her relaxed button-down and denim pairing, and true to form, she added a little extra fashion flair with some bold red sandals and a blue stone necklace. She completed it with a neat and sleek heatwave-proof bun that brought a little extra polish to her smart-casual outfit idea.

She may have worn this outfit over a decade ago, but it still feels very relevant for right now, and if I’m ever unsure about what to wear, it’s a fashion formula that I will often revisit. Like jeans and a blazer, a shirt and jeans ensemble is forever on trend and introducing some pops of colour like SJP can completely switch up the whole vibe of your outfit and give it a much more personal and contemporary feel.

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M&S Pure Linen Relaxed Shirt £40 at M&S This relaxed fit shirt is made from pure and breathable linen to keep you comfortable on even the warmest of days. Reformation Pina Flat Sandal £198 at Reformation These strappy flats look just like Sarah Jessica Parker's footwear and will look equally as chic with your barrel leg jeans or an A-line skirt. Levi's High-Waisted Straight Jeans £80 at Levi's SJP opted for a lighter wash denim, which feels fresh for sunny weather and will make a great base for light tops.

Shop more red sandals

Topshop Sky Real Leather Toe Thong Sandal £38 at ASOS This smarter take on everyday flip flops will add a bright footnote to a simple ensemble without feeling OTT. Zara Multi-Strap Flat Sandals £27.99 at Zara A golden disc detail adds a hint of glam to these otherwise understated sandals that will sit well with a floaty, boho dress. Next Red Leather Buckle Trim Sandals £36 at Next These real leather, slip-on shoes are available in standard and wide fit to help you find your perfect match.

It seems like Sarah Jessica was on to something with her choice of footwear back then, as red sandals are trending for 2026, and have fast become the go-to shoe for the fashion set.

The key to ticking off the aesthetic is to opt for simple, minimal sandal styles in a bold pillarbox hue and use them to pep up an understated outfit combination. Add your scarlet footnote to complete a shirt and jeans look like the star, or use your footwear to pep up your best summer dresses or a pair of swishy linen trousers.

SJP's high-meets-low combination really is a winner for a wide range of occasions - I've recreated her look as a fresh take on date night outfits, for a busy shopping trip and for a back garden BBQ recently, and by switching up my accessories, I can give a shirt and jeans combo a totally different spin each time.