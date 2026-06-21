If you try one product, make it this redness-correcting, blurring powder that's perfect for summer parties

Sometimes there's a disconnect between what our brain rationally understands, based on the information we've been given, and what our body feels is true.

Example: stepping onto a clear observation deck at the top of a skyscraper. Your brain says, This is perfectly safe, engineered by the world's finest, trodden on by thousands before you. Your legs say, absolutely not.

In beauty, colour correctors fall foul of this because, yes, the colour theory makes sense (hues opposite each other on the colour wheel neutralise each other), but it still feels counterintuitive to smear minty green or lavender stuff on your face to achieve a natural makeup look. If you're hesitant, I've found a product that might give you the confidence to reconsider. Take my hand and step out, I think you'll enjoy the view.

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Why this redness correcting powder is my beauty buy of the week

I'll admit this is written with the zeal of the convert. Despite having a pale/pink complexion and being told by several dermatologists that I have mild rosacea, I've historically shied away from green creams, and dialled down redness with concealer and my best lightweight foundation instead.

It makes no sense - willingly ignoring an entire product category designed for my exact skin type. So when Laura Mercier sent over their brilliant translucent setting powder (a product I love and use all the time) in a new, spearminty hue, I decided the time had come for a correction.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder in Mint $26 at Amazon $26 at Nordstrom $29.62 at Harvey Nichols US $48 at Ulta Beauty It's quite reassuring that this particular colour corrector isn't a thick green gloop, but a light, pretty pastel powder. Dusted on, it veils over and balances out redness very effectively while also taking down oil, blurring over large pores and setting your other makeup in place. You can use it under, or over, foundation (Laura Mercier recommends you 'sandwich' it by doing both), and thanks to hydrating hyaluronic acid, it doesn't go cakey, flat, or sink into lines - instead it veils over them, in soft-focus.

Whether you have rosacea or just get a bit flushed and shiny after a glass of champagne (guilty on both counts), this workhorse is a godsend for summer occasions like weddings or a day at the races.

The kind of event where you'd like to apply your makeup early in the day, forget about it and have fun - without risking the rouge's return come 4 pm. Even better, there's a fun-size 6g version with a tiny, adorable puff that would slip easily into a small bag, should a midday top-up be necessary.

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I've been using mine mostly for parties, where I want to look polished, cool, calm and collected - but if redness and rosacea are more of an everyday struggle, this would be an easy way to counteract that, providing you can overrule your knee-jerk aversion to green makeup and give it a chance. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.