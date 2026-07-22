Redness is one of the most common skin concerns women face in midlife – skin thins, collagen dips and the blood vessels beneath the surface become increasingly visible. Add years of sun exposure and the effects of ‘inflammageing’ – the low-grade inflammation associated with ageing – and it's little wonder so many of us are chasing a more even-looking complexion.

The textbook fix is a green colour corrector. Sitting opposite red on the colour wheel, green pigments cancel out rosiness before foundation goes on. But celebrity makeup artist Caroline Barnes (whose client roster includes Pixie Lott, Erin Doherty and Lisa Snowdon) skips the primer step entirely. Her product of choice? One of the best self-tans for the face.

While this may seem an unusual choice, Barnes exclusively explained the colour theory behind it all it makes so much sense.

The self-tan spray Caroline Barnes swears by for disguising redness

Self Glow By James Read Golden Days Milky Tan Toner £39 at Space NK UK

“As we get older, you might find that you get a lot more redness in your complexion; maybe you're suffering from rosacea, pimples or whatever the redness may come from. A really good way to even out your complexion is to use something like this from James Read – a facial spray tan,” she tells us.

We’ve come across colour-correcting powders (Laura Mercier’s mint powder springs to mind) and colour-correcting creams, but a self-tan that disguises ruddy cheeks? That’s a first. Yet there’s logic behind the advice – many self-tans develop into golden or olive tones that can counteract the appearance of redness and reduce the contrast between flushed areas and the rest of the face.

“Adding a little bit of warmth to your complexion where your skin tone is irregular minimises and neutralises the redness so that when you put your foundation on, you'll find that your neck and your chest are all one tone. It therefore looks much more natural because everything is toned together,” explains Barnes.