Our team are big fans of Merit's Clean Lash Mascara – but the new volumising formula takes the cake
This new formulas lifts, curls and delivers natural-looking drama to the lashes – what's not to love?
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This new formulas lifts, curls and delivers natural-looking drama to the lashes – what's not to love?