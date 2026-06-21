Foundation feeling heavy in the heat? A makeup artist says this simple trick can help

When your best foundation starts melting into fine lines or losing its glow by lunchtime - which it's particularly prone to doing during sticky summer months - it's tempting to start searching for a new formula. But before you rush to replace it, know that the secret to a fresher-looking base may have less to do with what's in the bottle and more to do with how you're applying it.

As skin matures, it naturally becomes drier and less elastic, which can make makeup appear heavier or more textured than intended. That's why makeup artists often place just as much emphasis on application techniques as they do product choice when creating a seamless, skin-like finish.

According to Carolina Benita, global makeup artist at CAIA Cosmetics, one simple trick can make all the difference: lightly misting your foundation brush with your best setting spray before applying cream complexion products.

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"I love spraying makeup brushes with a setting spray before applying cream products," says Benita. "This helps everything blend more evenly, creates a more skin-like finish and gives the complexion a fresh, radiant look."

While it may sound like an unnecessary extra step, there is logic behind the technique. The added hydration helps the best foundations for mature skin spread more seamlessly across the skin, reducing the risk of it clinging to dry areas or sitting heavily on the surface.

It's also a useful trick for anyone who prefers a lighter, more natural-looking base. Rather than masking the skin, the technique helps complexion products melt in more effortlessly, creating the sort of healthy finish many of us are aiming for. "When it comes to mature skin, makeup should move with the skin and feel comfortable throughout the day," Benita adds.

How to stop foundation creasing into fine lines

Application is only part of the equation, however. Benita also recommends being mindful of how much product you're applying in areas where makeup naturally creases. “Avoid using too much product in areas where creasing naturally occurs," she advises. “Apply thin layers and build only where necessary.”

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Setting powder is another area where less can often be more. While many of us are used to setting the entire face, Benita suggests taking a more targeted approach instead. “I would also be mindful with powder and use it strategically rather than all over the face,” she says. Focus on the T-zone and areas prone to shine.

To finish, reach for a hydrating setting spray. "Finishing with a hydrating setting spray helps melt the makeup into the skin and creates a seamless, long-lasting finish that looks fresh instead of dry," Benita explains.

The takeaway? If your foundation has started behaving badly or looking heavier than you'd like, don't replace it just yet. Instead, give these small tweaks a try, as it may be all that’s needed to achieve a more radiant-looking base.