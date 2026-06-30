How to stop sunglasses ruining your makeup this summer, according to a beauty expert

For all the feel-good benefits of bright summer days, there’s one beauty dilemma that never seems to go away – how to stop sunglasses ruining your makeup.

It's the same old summer tale: you meticulously apply your makeup in the morning (primer and all), only to slip on your sunglasses and discover, an hour later, two tell-tale foundation marks either side of your nose. Frustrating? Absolutely. Preventable? According to beauty experts, quite possibly.

"When the temperatures rise, it can feel like there's an extra layer of maintenance," says Annabelle Taurua, beauty expert at Fresha. "From carrying a fan to blotting paper, sunglasses or a sun hat, keeping your makeup in check over summer can feel like a full-time job."

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The good news, she adds, is that "summer makeup doesn't have to be about striving for perfection" – instead, a few simple adaptations can help your routine (and the accessories that come with it) work with the heat, rather than against it.