If you like piña coladas, coconut perfumes are the effortlessly summery scents you should be wearing

In the summertime, it's natural to crave softer and sunnier scents - the sort you can live in and bear, even in the heat. Coconut perfumes offer exactly that, with creamy, radiant blends that evoke a sense of beachy bliss and memories of endless blue skies.

Some notes are just so intrinsically linked to a specific season, and in our minds, what smoky wood notes are to winter, coconut is to summer. Perhaps it's because so many suncreams boast the note, not to mention all the ice creams and cocktails that celebrate the flavour. Whatever it is, whenever we smell that softly sweet, nutty and milky aroma of a coconut, a wave of nostalgia hits and our minds are instantly transported to sunnier scenes. Its creaminess is what lends so many solar perfumes their distinctly radiant and sunkissed quality.

So, if you're looking for a new summer fragrance or just aren't a fan of floral and fruit notes and want to try something more in line with a milk perfume or gourmand, these coconutty scents are the way to go.

6 coconut perfumes that radiate summer with every spritz