Summer's all fun and games until your preferred (and possibly quite expensive) hair colour starts to turn a fetching shade of yellow.

From UV rays to swimming or simply shampooing more often because you're feeling sticky, warm weather can have unfortunate repercussions for blonde or grey hair. And while permanent toning for blonde hair is an option, salon appointments add up, and DIY highlights are far from a simple - or foolproof - process.

Luckily, according to celebrity session stylist and colourist Kris Barnes, there are some simple steps you can take to protect your hair colour and maintain cool and creamy tones at home - some of which cost absolutely nothing, and can actually save you time.

5 easy tips to stop blonde or grey hair going brassy

Barnes, a colour expert whose client list includes Amanda Holden and Kate Lawler, wants to demystify toning hair, so we can help preserve the colour we love for longer. "It can feel complicated, but toning is actually very easy to get right,” he says, and has detailed his top five habits that anyone can adopt to maintain cool and creamy tones and stretch out salon visits.

1. Hydrate the hair

"The biggest favour you can do for clean and bright colour is to keep your hair hydrated. Well‑moisturised hair reflects light better, feels softer, and holds onto tone for longer," advises Barnes.