Planning a dip in the sea? This is how to beach-proof your hair and skin, by 6 women who surf

Since taking up surfing last year, my soul has certainly been restored. But my skin and hair? They’ve taken the hit. While harsh salt water can make hair a tangly, brittle mess, increased sun exposure and thick, zinc-based sunscreens are a bit of a nightmare for skin – especially if it's sensitive.

I still haven’t mastered the perfect hair and skincare routine that counters the drying effects of seawater and the sun, and whether you're a surfer, swimmer or shallows-paddler, you've probably experienced dry skin or frazzled hair at the beach at some point.

And who better to ask how to combat this than those who spend huge amounts of time in the sea? So I reached out to some of my favourite surf idols, creators and business founders to ask their beauty advice – and they certainly delivered. From the best facial sunscreen that looks like tinted moisturiser to hair masks and oils that repair damage inflicted by the salt water, here are their top recommendations, plus my own go-tos.

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1. Rebecca Fearn, beauty journalist

Still a newbie surfer, I’ve found it interesting integrating my beauty rituals with my love for being in the ocean, which often sees me taking surf lessons for three hours at a time. Luckily, as mentioned, one of my favourite things about surfing has helped me out in this area: the community. Overwhelmingly kind and supportive, I’ve loved speaking to fellow surfers about what they use on their hair and skin. For now, this is what’s been working for me.

2. Chelsea Woody, co-founder of Textured Waves and Vans Surf athlete

Vans Surf Athlete Chelsea Woody channelled her love for surfing and life-long mission to see more diversity in the sport into Textured Waves, an all female African-American led surf collective that champions inclusion in surf lineups across the globe.

DUNE Sunscreen The Mug Guard SPF 30 View at Revolve RRP: £25 for 72ml I use Dune and Forah sunscreen during surf sessions. They are essential; they go on clear and don’t burn my eyes. After surfing, I then use Freaks of Nature Deep Diver Moisturizer. And to maintain moisture after cleansing my skin thoroughly and adding a moisturiser cream, I make sure to spritz my face with hydrosoil. AG Care Curl Details Defining Cream 180 Ml View at Naturalistic Products RRP: £35.99 for 178ml As for my hair, I’m always changing [my products] up, but right now I love Re: Coil from AG Care. Bounce Curl Complete Brush Kit View at Bounce Curl RRP: £63 I use the Re:Coil product coupled with a Bounce Curl brush to really ensure my product gets into my hair. Their brushes have been essential game-changers for locking moisture into my hair.

3. Lucy Campbell, pro surfer

Lucy Campbell is a seven-time National Women’s champion surfer, who has also amassed a loyal fanbase on social media. She shares videos and imagery from training, surf trips and competitions to her 30k+ followers.

OGX Rescue Fusions Intense Repair & Recovery Hair Mask View at Boots.com RRP: £12 for 285ml If my hair is feeling dry, I tend to just leave conditioner in overnight; I’ll choose something super hydrating. I’ve recently been using OGX and trying out the K18 leave-in treatment for some deep repair, too. Another thing I do is rub the excess sunscreen from my hands into the ends of my hair to try to stop them from getting too bleached while out in the water. Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £20 for 59ml I have a tub of Egyptian magic cream that comes with me everywhere I go. After a big day in the ocean, my skin literally drinks it up!

4. Abbie Little, Digital Creator

Digital creator Abbie Little, @abbietravelin, shares her life online, inspired by her passion for surfing, skating and yoga. The digital nomad has been travelling full time for seven years and has amassed nearly 100k followers across Instagram and TikTok.

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Gypsea Sol After Ocean Hair Repair View at Gypsea Sol RRP: £23 for 200ml I swear by this stuff when I can’t rinse or wash my hair right after surfing. It detangles, nourishes, and somehow keeps my hair feeling fresh for days. ethique Brightening Solid Sulfate Free Purple Shampoo Bar View at London Loves Beauty RRP: £30.95 This is a game-changer for keeping my blonde hair bright and toned, and it’s also detangling. It’s super handy for travel too since it's a bar – no mess! Kiki Health Organic Coconut Oil View at Healf RRP: £13.95 for 500ml Any kind of pure coconut oil is a classic! I use it to gently remove zinc sunscreen from my face, and it doubles as my daily moisturiser. It’s so hydrating, and I love that it’s a natural multitasker.

6. Danielle Black Lyons, Co-founder, Textured Waves

California-based surfer Danielle Black Lyons pours her passion for the sport into her company Textured Waves, which was created to promote diversity and inclusion in surfing all around the world.

6. Clare Schimpl, Content Creator

Bondi-based content creator Clare Schimpl has amassed over 60k followers on TikTok and nearly 10 million likes, thanks to her relatable surf videos that share her honest journey within the sport, triumphs and trials alike. She is a personal favourite of mine, and one of the creators who first inspired me to take up surfing – and to keep going.