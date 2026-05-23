Planning a dip in the sea? This is how to beach-proof your hair and skin, by 6 women who surf

Nobody knows how to stop the ravages of seawater and the sun better than surfers

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a woman in a white swimsuit on the beach next to egyptian magic cream and phillip kingsley swimcap
(Image credit: Photographer Holly Broomhall, Hair and make-up Jo Clayton, Model Denise Jost at Mrs Robinsons Management)

Since taking up surfing last year, my soul has certainly been restored. But my skin and hair? They’ve taken the hit. While harsh salt water can make hair a tangly, brittle mess, increased sun exposure and thick, zinc-based sunscreens are a bit of a nightmare for skin – especially if it's sensitive.

I still haven’t mastered the perfect hair and skincare routine that counters the drying effects of seawater and the sun, and whether you're a surfer, swimmer or shallows-paddler, you've probably experienced dry skin or frazzled hair at the beach at some point.

And who better to ask how to combat this than those who spend huge amounts of time in the sea? So I reached out to some of my favourite surf idols, creators and business founders to ask their beauty advice – and they certainly delivered. From the best facial sunscreen that looks like tinted moisturiser to hair masks and oils that repair damage inflicted by the salt water, here are their top recommendations, plus my own go-tos.

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1. Rebecca Fearn, beauty journalist

Still a newbie surfer, I’ve found it interesting integrating my beauty rituals with my love for being in the ocean, which often sees me taking surf lessons for three hours at a time. Luckily, as mentioned, one of my favourite things about surfing has helped me out in this area: the community. Overwhelmingly kind and supportive, I’ve loved speaking to fellow surfers about what they use on their hair and skin. For now, this is what’s been working for me.

2. Chelsea Woody, co-founder of Textured Waves and Vans Surf athlete

Vans Surf Athlete Chelsea Woody channelled her love for surfing and life-long mission to see more diversity in the sport into Textured Waves, an all female African-American led surf collective that champions inclusion in surf lineups across the globe.

3. Lucy Campbell, pro surfer

Lucy Campbell is a seven-time National Women’s champion surfer, who has also amassed a loyal fanbase on social media. She shares videos and imagery from training, surf trips and competitions to her 30k+ followers.

4. Abbie Little, Digital Creator

Digital creator Abbie Little, @abbietravelin, shares her life online, inspired by her passion for surfing, skating and yoga. The digital nomad has been travelling full time for seven years and has amassed nearly 100k followers across Instagram and TikTok.

6. Danielle Black Lyons, Co-founder, Textured Waves

California-based surfer Danielle Black Lyons pours her passion for the sport into her company Textured Waves, which was created to promote diversity and inclusion in surfing all around the world.

6. Clare Schimpl, Content Creator

Bondi-based content creator Clare Schimpl has amassed over 60k followers on TikTok and nearly 10 million likes, thanks to her relatable surf videos that share her honest journey within the sport, triumphs and trials alike. She is a personal favourite of mine, and one of the creators who first inspired me to take up surfing – and to keep going.

Rebecca Fearn
Rebecca Fearn

Rebecca (best known as Becky) is a freelance beauty editor and features writer with a decade worth of experience in the industry. She started her career at Glamour UK and has since worked in roles at titles and brands such as Eliza, Bustle and Space NK. She has written for British, US and Australian publications, from Marie Claire and Refinery29 to Stylist and The Coveteur.


She is a keen traveller and often works on the road, covering everything from beauty and fashion to sex, love and dating. Her favourite pieces to write are first person features born from her experiences in the world. She is proudly queer, feminist and pro-choice, and advocates for mental health issues and women's rights. You can check out her work at her portfolio and on her Instagram.