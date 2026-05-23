Planning a dip in the sea? This is how to beach-proof your hair and skin, by 6 women who surf
Nobody knows how to stop the ravages of seawater and the sun better than surfers
Since taking up surfing last year, my soul has certainly been restored. But my skin and hair? They’ve taken the hit. While harsh salt water can make hair a tangly, brittle mess, increased sun exposure and thick, zinc-based sunscreens are a bit of a nightmare for skin – especially if it's sensitive.
I still haven’t mastered the perfect hair and skincare routine that counters the drying effects of seawater and the sun, and whether you're a surfer, swimmer or shallows-paddler, you've probably experienced dry skin or frazzled hair at the beach at some point.
And who better to ask how to combat this than those who spend huge amounts of time in the sea? So I reached out to some of my favourite surf idols, creators and business founders to ask their beauty advice – and they certainly delivered. From the best facial sunscreen that looks like tinted moisturiser to hair masks and oils that repair damage inflicted by the salt water, here are their top recommendations, plus my own go-tos.
1. Rebecca Fearn, beauty journalist
Still a newbie surfer, I’ve found it interesting integrating my beauty rituals with my love for being in the ocean, which often sees me taking surf lessons for three hours at a time. Luckily, as mentioned, one of my favourite things about surfing has helped me out in this area: the community. Overwhelmingly kind and supportive, I’ve loved speaking to fellow surfers about what they use on their hair and skin. For now, this is what’s been working for me.
RRP: £24 for 100ml
A product I’ve written a love letter to, this mask is a must for protecting hair while swimming. You simply slather it on before going into the sea, or a pool, and it creates a protective barrier around strands, meaning they’re left hydrated, conditioned and most importantly, strong.
RRP: £28 for 100ml
After a surf, my skin usually always feels dry and tight, and since experiencing acne, my priority is getting it clean. I’ll try to give it a quick wash in fresh water, then will apply several spritzes of a hypochlorous acid spray like Tower 28’s for a hit of something anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial. The travel-sized bottle is great for when you’re on the go.
RRP: £6.99 for 16ml
I’ve previously written about my joy in finding a waterproof brow gel (for under £10, no less) that keeps eyebrows fixed during hours-long surf lessons – and I stand by this claim. This would be a godsend on any hot day where makeup tends to melt - It’s affordable, easy to apply and does the job. What more could you want?
2. Chelsea Woody, co-founder of Textured Waves and Vans Surf athlete
Vans Surf Athlete Chelsea Woody channelled her love for surfing and life-long mission to see more diversity in the sport into Textured Waves, an all female African-American led surf collective that champions inclusion in surf lineups across the globe.
RRP: £25 for 72ml
I use Dune and Forah sunscreen during surf sessions. They are essential; they go on clear and don’t burn my eyes. After surfing, I then use Freaks of Nature Deep Diver Moisturizer. And to maintain moisture after cleansing my skin thoroughly and adding a moisturiser cream, I make sure to spritz my face with hydrosoil.
3. Lucy Campbell, pro surfer
Lucy Campbell is a seven-time National Women’s champion surfer, who has also amassed a loyal fanbase on social media. She shares videos and imagery from training, surf trips and competitions to her 30k+ followers.
RRP: £12 for 285ml
If my hair is feeling dry, I tend to just leave conditioner in overnight; I’ll choose something super hydrating. I’ve recently been using OGX and trying out the K18 leave-in treatment for some deep repair, too. Another thing I do is rub the excess sunscreen from my hands into the ends of my hair to try to stop them from getting too bleached while out in the water.
4. Abbie Little, Digital Creator
Digital creator Abbie Little, @abbietravelin, shares her life online, inspired by her passion for surfing, skating and yoga. The digital nomad has been travelling full time for seven years and has amassed nearly 100k followers across Instagram and TikTok.
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6. Danielle Black Lyons, Co-founder, Textured Waves
California-based surfer Danielle Black Lyons pours her passion for the sport into her company Textured Waves, which was created to promote diversity and inclusion in surfing all around the world.
RRP: £22.99 for 30ml
I spend a lot of time in the ocean so moisturiser is an important part of my routine. Mad Hippie Serum is my daily sun protection – it’s a lightweight SPF that doubles as a tinted foundation. Dune Mineral Melt Clear Sunscreen and Vacation Chardonnay Oil are also my go-tos for lounging at the beach.
RRP: £46 for 50ml
After long days in the sun, I lather on Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream and Squalane + Omega Repair Cream by Biossance. These help hydrate and replenish my skin overnight.
RRP: £22 for 300ml
For haircare, I currently use a combination of Bouclème Curl Cream and their Defining Gel to achieve definition and lock moisture into my curls after salty surf sessions. I either rake through my curls with my fingers or use a pick to separate curls and add volume.
6. Clare Schimpl, Content Creator
Bondi-based content creator Clare Schimpl has amassed over 60k followers on TikTok and nearly 10 million likes, thanks to her relatable surf videos that share her honest journey within the sport, triumphs and trials alike. She is a personal favourite of mine, and one of the creators who first inspired me to take up surfing – and to keep going.
RRP: £18 for 50g
I’ve got two options I rotate between depending on the day – the first is the We Are Feel Good Inc. Sticky Zinc. It’s super long-lasting in the water and gives the nicest glow – I’m obsessed with how it makes my skin look. The other one I love is Sol Sista Co Butta Block. This one’s really taken the SPF world by storm – it’s got super aesthetically pleasing branding and honestly looks like you’re wearing foundation. So good.
RRP: £23.05 for
Hair has been by far the biggest struggle for me: bleach + salt + sun = chaos. But I’ve found a little routine that works. First, I use Gypsea Sol’s After Ocean Hair Repair Spray [mentioned above] right after surfing (once I’ve rinsed with fresh water) – it’s amazing for my knotty hair. Then I go in with Redken’s Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment – I go through this stuff way too quickly, but it’s a lifesaver.
Rebecca (best known as Becky) is a freelance beauty editor and features writer with a decade worth of experience in the industry. She started her career at Glamour UK and has since worked in roles at titles and brands such as Eliza, Bustle and Space NK. She has written for British, US and Australian publications, from Marie Claire and Refinery29 to Stylist and The Coveteur.
She is a keen traveller and often works on the road, covering everything from beauty and fashion to sex, love and dating. Her favourite pieces to write are first person features born from her experiences in the world. She is proudly queer, feminist and pro-choice, and advocates for mental health issues and women's rights. You can check out her work at her portfolio and on her Instagram.