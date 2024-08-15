Now I've tried this water-resistant hair mask I'll never swim without it again

As someone with bleached blonde hair that undergoes a lot, including heated tools aplenty, going on holiday can be a bit of a concern. Salty seawater, chlorine and sun exposure all impact hair's health and condition, as well as changes in the environment and humidity.

I, therefore, approached some recent travels in need of hair heroes that I could be confident would protect my strands from the elements. Primarily, I was looking for a protective version of the best hair mask that would maintain the integrity of my hair while surfing in the sea for hours at a time. Surfing can be really tough on the hair, skin and body in general. Hair-wise, the hot sun can dry out strands, while repeated dips in salty sea water can make them increasingly dehydrated and tough to deal with.

The good news is that I found a product that not only rehydrated and nourished my hair, but could also be worn while I was out at sea – genius! Enter Philip Kingsley Swimcap Water-Resistant Mask. Here's why it has my beauty editor seal of approval...

Protects hair while swimming Philip Kingsley Swimcap Water-Resistant Mask View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £38 for 200ml Philip Kingsley’s smart mask is designed to be applied ahead of a day swimming or out in the sun. It forms a protective layer over the hair and keeps strands safe from UV rays, chlorine and seawater leaving it feeling healthy, shiny and more hydrated.

The water-resistant mask that kept my hair healthy on holiday

Philip Kingsley’s Swimcap Water-Resistant Mask became my ultimate go-to during my surfing holiday in Sri Lanka. The innovative product works in several ways to help out holiday hair; firstly, it has protective filters to save it from UV rays, sun, sea and chlorine. It’s especially useful for blondes, like myself, or anyone with highlights as it prevents bleached hair from turning green when it comes into contact with chlorine, meaning I could hit the pool without fear.

As well as protecting hair, it also works to reinject life into your strands. The hydrating formula gave me bouncier, shinier locks with an ingredients list that boasts castor oil, olive oil and vitamin E – all of which noticeably nourished my hair. And the best part? It can be worn while swimming, thanks to its water-resistant nature, forming a protective layer over your strands. Now that I've tried it, I wouldn't hit the beach without it.

How to use the Philip Kingsley Swimcap Water Resistant Mask

This product is incredibly easy to use and thus perfect for low-key holidays during which your beauty routine needs to feel laid back and fuss-free. You simply need to apply it to damp hair in sections, covering every strand, and comb it through for even distribution.

Not only did this protect my strands in the water, but it helped with styling them too. I found this product was the perfect accompaniment to a slicked-back bun or ponytail; it helped with the grip and overall look without looking noticeable or even detectable at all.

After your swim or day out in the sun, you simply need to wash off the mask with a double cleanse using your best shampoo in the shower, followed by your usual conditioner. Hair will be noticeably shinier, more hydrated and happier on the whole.