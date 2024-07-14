The £7 brow gel that has seen me through all my swimming holidays this summer

Going on holiday is a great excuse for a nice break from makeup but for those of us who want to maintain our brows and lashes, even after a swim in the sea and sunshine, a clear gel can come in handy – particularly one that’s ultra-waterproof...

When you find that best eyebrow gel or best brow pencil that really defines and locks those often unruly hairs in place, it can swiftly become an essential in your routine - and travel bag. That’s why, when I found a product that promised to keep my own brows in check, even after a long swim in the ocean or pool, I snapped it up without even hesitating – especially considering the price tag which still gave me change from a ten-pound note.

I am someone who likes to let my skin breathe on holiday and simply can’t be bothered with applying much makeup when I know it’ll likely melt off by lunchtime. But one product that, as a beauty editor, I always see making a huge difference in this scenario is a clear gel that can be applied to both brows and lashes. If you're looking for such a product, this particular buy should be on your radar...

The *one* brow gel I rely on to keep things in place - even after a long surf

During a recent trip to Sri Lanka, where the weather is hot and the ocean is always calling, I was lucky enough to finally learn to surf – and beauty products were not my priority while out in the waves. In fact, the only "product" of sorts I was reaching for was my zinc stick, which protected my face from the blazing sun – and thus strong UV waves – of South Asia.

Ahead of my holiday, I had gone for a sizeable (and rather expensive) Boots haul - that’s when I first spied the got2b glued for Brows & Edges Waterproof Eyebrow Gel, which promised to maintain eyebrows and edges – and, at just £7, was a bit of a steal. I added one to my basket without a second thought, dreaming of the sharp brows and killer slicked-back buns I could achieve with its help, even on holiday.

Editor's pick got2b glued for Brows & Edges Waterproof Eyebrow Gel £7 at Boots RRP: £7 Got2be’s waterproof eyebrow gel takes the original formula up a notch, keeping brows, edges and – in my experience – lashes in place during even the longest of swims. With a vegan and silicone-free INCI list, it applies clear without even the tiniest amounts of white residue.

What is the brow gel like to wear?

My experience allows me to vouch strongly for this product, which kept things in place even while surfing. It has an invisible formula, meaning no white residue, even after a few hours of wear, and it's free of silicones, so you don’t have to worry about silicone buildup on your hair. It's also vegan and alcohol-free.

The product is a complete breeze to apply – I could even put it on in little-to-no light each morning when I woke up at 6am(!) for surfing lessons. It goes on completely clear and isn’t sticky or uncomfortable. Plus, the dual-sided fibre brush means it’s easy to get that "brushed-up" effect as it grabs every hair effectively.

What were the results like?

I’ll be honest: my brows didn’t stay in completely pristine condition after a rigorous three-hour surf lesson, but I was seriously impressed with how in shape they'd remained. So, given that they impressed me during such a rough water sport, I’m confident in stating that this product would maintain maximum hold and longevity on pool and beach holidays, during which the order of the day is only a gentle swim or two.

I also found it worked wonders on my lashes; I’d gone for a lash lift the week before my trip, but found that adding a touch of this to their ends gave them more definition and helped them to look extra long.

I’m not going to tell you this clear lash gel is a substitute for full glam, but it will give you that "barely-there" look on holiday this summer, leaving brows, lashes and hair looking sleek and in place – all day and night long.