These three beauty products give Cat Deeley her fresh-faced glow on This Morning

Championing youthful radiance, Cat Deeley's makeup artist just shared the go-to products she uses to achieve the presenter's healthy-looking, television-ready complexion each morning. So, naturally, we're taking notes...

Achieving a glowing complexion not only relies on your choice of skincare, be it the best face moisturiser or the best face mask, but also the makeup products within your beauty arsenal. A small investment into your makeup collection, such as opting for one of the best liquid blushes to add a youthful flush of colour or the best volumising mascara for fluttery lashes, can make all the difference.

For those tuning into ITV's This Morning, you may be wondering how Cat Deeley looks so effortlessly fresh-faced each and every morning, without fail. So, we've done some digging to find the three makeup buys that the presenter's makeup artist uses, pre-show - and now we're adding each product to our virtual shopping basket.

Shop Cat Deeley's beauty staples for a fresh-faced glow

If, like us, you're intrigued as to the exact products featured in Cat Deeley's makeup routine before appearing on national television every morning, you're in luck. We've discovered three of her go-to products thanks to her backstage makeup artist.

Flush of colour Vieve Sunset Blush Balm in Cherub View at Cult Beauty RRP: £24 For a subtle pop of colour on your cheeks, just like Cat's, this lightweight liquid blush delivers a natural rosy flush with a soft focus finish. This buildable formula, enriched with vitamins C and E, simply melts into the skin, leaving the complexion with a natural pink hue and a lit-from-within radiance. Lash defining Victoria Beckham Beauty Vast Lash Mascara View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £32 When it comes to volumising mascaras, it's hard to find a contender that doesn't clump, flake or smudge, but this Victoria Beckham option does just the trick. Cat's delicately curled and lifted lash look was achieved thanks to this Vast Lash Mascara, which is designed to add volume to your lashes in just one swipe. Boasting up to 12 hours of wear time, this has impressive claims of being smudge-proof, sweat-proof and humidity-proof (it's also a great candidate for those who wear glasses and contact lenses). Sun-kissed glow Merit Bronze Balm View at Merit RRP: £32 Revive your summer glow with this creamy bronzing stick from Merit. Its sheer, buildable formula is incredibly easy to apply, leaving your complexion with a customisable yet natural sun-kissed warmth. Equipped with kind-to-skin ingredients and fatty acids, this bronzer is designed to condition the complexion and lock in moisture for a skin-like finish.

Posting on Instagram, the presenter's makeup artist, Lindsay Brown, shared an image of Deeley's natural makeup look prior to going on air, giving us an insightful glance into her beauty bag and detailing the exact products she used to achieve the look. So, naturally, we're following suit and investing in each of them to recreate the look ourselves...

The makeup look in question consisted of a beautifully warm sun-kissed bronzer around the perimeters of Deeley's face, a subtle flush of pink applied upon the apples of her cheeks, effortlessly lifted eyelashes and finished with a neutral glossy lip. The soft, minimal nature of her complexion lent itself to a natural, no-makeup makeup look that is perfect for this time of year.

As for her enviable lit-from-within glow, the makeup artist reaches for Merit's Day Glow highlighting balm, which appears to have been applied on the high points of her face in order to achieve her desirable healthy radiance. Complete the look with a lip tint to enhance your pout's natural hue such as Delilah Cosmetics' Lip Saviour Colour Enhancing Oil, as worn by Deeley herself.