Bye-bye sharp bob, Helen Mirren just debuted a soft crop that's ideal for hot summer days

Helen Mirren is a constant source of hair inspiration, thanks to her willingness to experiment and express herself via her cut, colour and style.

This is an absolute gift for anyone on the lookout for a new style, or who fancies trying a 2026 hair trend but isn't sure how it'll translate to the real world. Who better to demonstrate than Mirren, whose follicular fearlessness has presented itself via tumbling mermaid blue curls, a sharp 1920s-inspired silver bob and everything in between.

So when the actor - and recently named Companion of Honour in the King's birthday honours list - stepped out at the 2026 Taormina Film Festival with a brand new cut, we weren't at all surprised. But we were definitely inspired to give the soft and breezy summer style a try.

Perfectly embodying her sun-soaked location in Taormina, Sicily, woman&home's July cover star appeared on the red carpet showing off what we've dubbed the 'soft crop'. This style is considerably shorter than her previous haircut, a sharp jaw-length bob with a fringe, and is perfectly suited to the season ahead.

This effortless bixie haircut - between a bob and a pixie - has a few clever elements that make it feel fresh and effortless. It is cropped closely at the back, keeping her hair off her neck during the hotter summer months, but then graduates towards the front, falling to her cheekbones.

This longer, softer front section gives the style a relaxed and flattering overall impression, and enhances Mirren's killer bone structure.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only does this soft crop help you feel easy-breezy in the heat, but it looks great with a bit of natural tousle and texture, so it is lower-maintenance than blunt-edged cuts. This makes it perfect for summer days when you'd rather be out enjoying yourself than sweating over a pair of straighteners.

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To keep a graduated crop looking great, use a tail comb to create a sharp side parting - line it up with the arch of your eyebrow for a flattering effect - rough dry using a hairdryer with a slim nozzle attached, then tease with your fingers and finish with a mist of shine spray if you fancy (we love Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical.)