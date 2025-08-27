Helen Mirren just debuted a new bob with a nod to the roaring '20s - and it's ideal for autumn styling

Helen Mirren has long been our go-to for chic hair inspiration, and her latest look might just be our favourite yet.

The actress appeared in the brand-new trailer and premiere for The Thursday Murder Club (Netflix’s adaptation of Richard Osman’s bestselling novel), sporting a chin-grazing, sleek bob – and it’s safe to say, this 2025 hair trend is giving us all the vintage glamour feels. With its smooth finish and sculpted C-shape, the style has a distinctly 1920s feel. It’s sleek yet full of body. The side parting adds sweeping volume at the roots, while the glossy, set shape gives it that old Hollywood polish.

Much like her side-swept bob, it’s a reminder that a bob doesn’t have to be flat or simple. With the right styling, it can be every bit as dramatic and glamorous as longer hairstyles.

Why Helen Mirren's 1920s-style bob is on our autumn hair moodboard

Mirren’s bob is swept to one side, with soft height at the crown and volume through the lengths. The result? A nod to 1920s glamour, but with a modern edge. As the leading lady of the movie, Mirren stars as Elizabeth Best – and her vintage-inspired hairstyle feels perfectly in keeping with the wit and elegance of Osman’s much-loved heroine.

What makes this particular look so appealing is how easy it is to adapt. With the right tools (think the best curling irons or a sleek blow-dry brush) you can recreate that voluminous, polished finish without over-styling. It’s proof that the bob really is one of the most timeless hairstyles out there, working just as well for evening glamour as it does for daytime polish.

How to style it

For those wanting to lean into the retro feel, the best hot rollers are your best friend. As hair legend Sam McKnight explains, size really does matter. “Larger rollers lift hair at the crown, adding that supermodel height, while medium rollers create luscious body through the sides and back.” His pro tip? “Velcro rollers have been a staple since the ‘80s – they’re foolproof for getting that runway lift at the roots and a soft, touchable texture.”

To use hot rollers, mist dry hair with Modern Hairspray for hold and heat protection, then roll each section from ends to roots. Let the rollers cool before removing them, and gently brush out for a smooth, high-volume finish. Finish with a final mist of hairspray for long-lasting, soft, glossy hold.

Recreate Helen Mirren’s look

If you’ve been toying with the idea of a chop, a bob is always a good option. And Mirren’s vintage-inspired take is proof it never goes out of style. For more inspiration, our round-up of bob hairstyles is full of chic cuts that suit every face shape and occasion and these are our favorite products to try for a sleek and glossy bob: