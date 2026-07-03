Victoria Beckham's all-black pencil skirt outfit is the unexpected heatwave styling lesson we didn't see coming

Like Victoria Beckham, I wear black all year round, even in the summer. Whilst I do love a pop of colour or a bold print, there's just something so eternally chic about a polished all-black outfit.

Victoria proved the heat is no match for her fashion choices when she was pictured in Paris yesterday, wearing a lace-trim pencil skirt by Balenciaga. She rarely deviates from her own designer label, so you know it's got to be good!

In spite of the soaring temperatures, VB's skirt is actually wool. I know, not what you're looking for when another heatwave is supposedly on the way. But don't rule out wearing black altogether - the trick is to find lighter, floatier fabrics, and I actually think a black skirt with a white lace trim like Victoria's would work really well with a white camisole or T-shirt to break things up a bit.

Her skirt is just shy of £1500, but the good news is there are plenty of high street styles that are much more affordable - and cooler - to add to your summer capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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