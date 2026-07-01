Pippa Middleton's black halterneck top and burnt orange maxi skirt will solve any summer eveningwear dilemma
Chic and heatwave-ready, her look is one we’ll be relying on for everything from garden parties to dinner dates this season
Maxi dresses and florals might be go-tos when it comes to summer eveningwear, but darker hues and bolder block colours still have their place in seasonal attire - and they can look especially glamorous when styled together at this time of year.
It’s a fact that Pippa Middleton proved to us over a decade ago now, as she stepped out for the Boxing Ball at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London in 2013. Styling a burnt orange, pleated maxi skirt with a simple black halterneck top, she perfectly balanced sophistication with fun and colour, creating an outfit that truly stands the test of time.
A maxi skirt and ‘nice top’ like Pippa’s make for a failsafe combination when it comes to summer eveningwear because, as well as being effortlessly glamorous, it’s a blend that promises to keep you cool in the summer heat. Especially if you opt for a statement skirt as Pippa did, the resulting outfit is one that needs very little accessorising. That's always a bonus when we’re a little flustered by the humidity, can’t spare too much energy on getting ready and are struggling with what to wear in the heat. Just a simple pair of peep-toe heels, a black clutch and a waist belt were all Pippa needed to pull together her outfit and look perfectly polished.
Recreate Pippa Middleton's Summer Evening Look
This halterneck top has just dropped on the & Other Stories website, and it's sure to sell out, with its softly draped structure and fluid fit creating a super flattering style that can be effortlessly paired with everything from maxi skirts to jeans this season.
These heels have such a nostalgic edge to them, with the peep-toe shape being one that's finally coming back into fashion after dominating the early 2010s. Shoppers say this pair from Next are 'comfortable and classy,' as well as being 'a nice height.'