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Pippa Middleton's black halterneck top and burnt orange maxi skirt will solve any summer eveningwear dilemma

Chic and heatwave-ready, her look is one we’ll be relying on for everything from garden parties to dinner dates this season

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Pippa Middleton wearing burnt orange maxi skirt and black halter neck top in 2013
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Maxi dresses and florals might be go-tos when it comes to summer eveningwear, but darker hues and bolder block colours still have their place in seasonal attire - and they can look especially glamorous when styled together at this time of year.

It’s a fact that Pippa Middleton proved to us over a decade ago now, as she stepped out for the Boxing Ball at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London in 2013. Styling a burnt orange, pleated maxi skirt with a simple black halterneck top, she perfectly balanced sophistication with fun and colour, creating an outfit that truly stands the test of time.

A maxi skirt and ‘nice top’ like Pippa’s make for a failsafe combination when it comes to summer eveningwear because, as well as being effortlessly glamorous, it’s a blend that promises to keep you cool in the summer heat. Especially if you opt for a statement skirt as Pippa did, the resulting outfit is one that needs very little accessorising. That's always a bonus when we’re a little flustered by the humidity, can’t spare too much energy on getting ready and are struggling with what to wear in the heat. Just a simple pair of peep-toe heels, a black clutch and a waist belt were all Pippa needed to pull together her outfit and look perfectly polished.

Pippa Middleton wearing burnt orange maxi skirt and black halter neck top in 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recreate Pippa Middleton's Summer Evening Look