Pippa Middleton's black halterneck top and burnt orange maxi skirt will solve any summer eveningwear dilemma

Maxi dresses and florals might be go-tos when it comes to summer eveningwear, but darker hues and bolder block colours still have their place in seasonal attire - and they can look especially glamorous when styled together at this time of year.

It’s a fact that Pippa Middleton proved to us over a decade ago now, as she stepped out for the Boxing Ball at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London in 2013. Styling a burnt orange, pleated maxi skirt with a simple black halterneck top, she perfectly balanced sophistication with fun and colour, creating an outfit that truly stands the test of time.

A maxi skirt and ‘nice top’ like Pippa’s make for a failsafe combination when it comes to summer eveningwear because, as well as being effortlessly glamorous, it’s a blend that promises to keep you cool in the summer heat. Especially if you opt for a statement skirt as Pippa did, the resulting outfit is one that needs very little accessorising. That's always a bonus when we’re a little flustered by the humidity, can’t spare too much energy on getting ready and are struggling with what to wear in the heat. Just a simple pair of peep-toe heels, a black clutch and a waist belt were all Pippa needed to pull together her outfit and look perfectly polished.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recreate Pippa Middleton's Summer Evening Look