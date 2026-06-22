Pippa Middleton proved pomegranate red and comfy wedges are the perfect match for scorching summer days

The sun is out and we're all wondering what to wear in this heat that will help us keep cool as well as looking elegant. Lightweight, flowy dresses that skim your silhouette are perfect and this style is also the go-to for many famous faces in summer.

This includes Pippa Middleton and although she's rarely seen in public nowadays she used to be spotted a lot in the summer and her ravishing red midi dress is still one of my favourites. She wore the Ralph Lauren piece to the French Open in 2018 and we know this style works for hot weather as was very sunny at the tennis that day.

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Recreate Pippa's Outfit