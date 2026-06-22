Pippa Middleton proved pomegranate red and comfy wedges are the perfect match for scorching summer days
She wore this outfit to the tennis in 2018 and it shows you can never go wrong with classic designs and a pop of colour
The sun is out and we're all wondering what to wear in this heat that will help us keep cool as well as looking elegant. Lightweight, flowy dresses that skim your silhouette are perfect and this style is also the go-to for many famous faces in summer.
This includes Pippa Middleton and although she's rarely seen in public nowadays she used to be spotted a lot in the summer and her ravishing red midi dress is still one of my favourites. She wore the Ralph Lauren piece to the French Open in 2018 and we know this style works for hot weather as was very sunny at the tennis that day.
Recreate Pippa's Outfit
This affordable red dress is an elegant option if you're tempted to recreate Pippa Middleton's timeless style. It comes in regular and petite sizes and has a comfortable elasticated waist and a faux wrap bodice. The polka dots are actually tiny cherries which is so fun for summer.
These affordable wedges come in a range of colours, but this neutral pair is a similar tone to Pippa's and is so versatile too. They have memory foam insoles for comfort and ribbons to secure them. Throw on with jeans if you want to be smart-casual or pair with a dress or jumpsuit.