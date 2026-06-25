I'm buying this £25 Uniqlo dress in every colour - it's the breathable heatwave hero I'll wear on repeat

The Uniqlo Airism range is one that's been recommended to me several times now. My fellow Fashion Editor Matilda Stanley raved about this cotton T- shirt dress last summer, and my husband recently threw away all the T-shirts in his wardrobe in favour of Uniqlo's sweat-wicking white tee.

Foolishly, I didn't think I needed heatwave-friendly dresses before now. After all, hot days are few and far between in this country, right...?

Luckily, the bestselling Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Airism dress is still in stock in spite of the 35-degree temperatures, and it's the best £25 I'm going to spend this week. Not only is the fabric very stretchy, making it one of the most stylish summer dresses to hide a tummy, but it's also made from an innovative sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you cool. And it really does work. The simple sleeveless shape is super flattering, and it can be styled up with gold jewellery or down with your best white trainers, depending on the occasion.

I particularly love the chocolate brown option, but it's also available in five other colours, including classic black and butter yellow. It's got pockets (hallelujah!), plus I know from my husband's Uniqlo Airism obsession that this fabric pretty much refuses to crease when you're out and about or after going through the washing machine. I know, it sounds almost too good to be true!

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Airism Dress £24.90 at Uniqlo Struggling to decide what to wear in a heatwave? This minimalist dress will be your summer saviour. It's available in sizes XXS to XL, plus the fit and flare silhouette is flattering for all body shapes. It's not lined so it's very lightweight, which is perfect for these soaring temperatures.

What is Uniqlo Airism?

The Uniqlo website explains why the innovative Airism range is such a popular choice for the summer months: "The special material which is made of ultra-thin fibers absorb and emit water vapor from your body. The first-class moisture absorption and desorption mitigate sweaty feelings and heats inside clothes."

The Airism range includes underwear, pyjamas and even shapewear.

You don't just have to take my word for it. The customer reviews on this dress are plentiful and overwhelmingly positive. One wrote: "Compared to a standard cotton dress, I definitely didn’t overheat as much. The drape and shape are beautiful, and the length is ideal - neither too long nor too short. It’s very versatile and can be dressed up or down easily, making it a real wardrobe staple. A big bonus is that it doesn’t crease after washing, so I can wear it straight once dry. It has quickly become my go-to dress."

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Another urged people to "Buy this dress for the heatwave", and another called it "lightweight and comfortable for all ages".

One review reads: "As a 70-year-old woman I feel great in it. Easy to dress up or down so ideal for travel. Just wish I had got more colours," and yet another happy customer called it "indispensable".

Shop more Uniqlo heatwave essentials