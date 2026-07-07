This is your 12-piece heatwave survival wardrobe featuring Uniqlo, M&S, H&M and Zara - and everything is under £45
Breathable and heatwave-ready, these 12 stylish buys will add a breezy finish to your look
This July is set to be a scorcher, but I'm not worrying about what to wear in the heat this time round; I'm fully prepared with breezy cotton and linen styles that offer the right amount of coverage and breathability to keep me cool when temperatures climb.
Now, I always stock up on a great Boden summer dress as a base layer to my summer wardrobe, however, when it comes to the rest of my hot-weather-ready looks, I really don't want to spend a fortune, because although the last couple of weeks have been warmer than our average summer, I know these climes don't last particularly long here, so I'm cautiously putting together great high street looks under £45 a piece to get me through this season.
Of course, many of these standout buys will last you well beyond this summer season. All crafted from breezy fabrics, designed to help you keep your cool, these timeless silhouettes create a mini summer capsule wardrobe that is specifically targeting 30+ degrees. In neutral hues, you can mix and match these pieces for maximum wear on the hottest of days.
A linen shirt is made for summer and this white and blue iteration is the kind of piece that can work at home or away. Smarten it up by tucking into wide-leg tailored trousers, or lean into linens laidback nature and wear it open over a tee or cami, or loosely buttoned and half-tucked with culottes, shorts or relaxed trousers.
Uniqlo's Airism collection is to summer what the brand's infamous HeatTech is to winter. A must-buy. These tees are designed to maximise airflow to your skin, keeping you cooler, and they are beautifully soft, with a lovely, classic silhouette that you can enjoy year after year. Stock up on all your favourite colours to bolster your summer capsule wardrobe.
It's all about shorts this summer, and if you're hesitant to try, then perhaps a relaxed Jort might convert you to this seasonal silhouette. Jort, or jeans short, is the fashion term that's been widely adopted and refers to a much longer length iteration than the Daisy Dukes that you might imagine when denim shorts are discussed. A dark wash adds polish to this laid back style.