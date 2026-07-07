This is your 12-piece heatwave survival wardrobe featuring Uniqlo, M&S, H&M and Zara - and everything is under £45

This July is set to be a scorcher, but I'm not worrying about what to wear in the heat this time round; I'm fully prepared with breezy cotton and linen styles that offer the right amount of coverage and breathability to keep me cool when temperatures climb.

Now, I always stock up on a great Boden summer dress as a base layer to my summer wardrobe, however, when it comes to the rest of my hot-weather-ready looks, I really don't want to spend a fortune, because although the last couple of weeks have been warmer than our average summer, I know these climes don't last particularly long here, so I'm cautiously putting together great high street looks under £45 a piece to get me through this season.

Of course, many of these standout buys will last you well beyond this summer season. All crafted from breezy fabrics, designed to help you keep your cool, these timeless silhouettes create a mini summer capsule wardrobe that is specifically targeting 30+ degrees. In neutral hues, you can mix and match these pieces for maximum wear on the hottest of days.