I never would have thought to pair burnt orange with mint green, but Salma Hayek proves it's a winning combination

The actress made sure all eyes were on her in a floor-length zingy dress

A HEADSHOT OF SALMA HAYEK WEARING AN ORANGE DRESS AND SUNGLASSES
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I’ve just been invited to a friend’s 40th birthday party. It's in her back garden, but the invite said ‘dress to impress’, and the combination of daytime plans in a relaxed setting but a dress code that calls for something fancy has sent me into a bit of a spin over the last few days.

I've been looking for smart casual outfit ideas that look and feel special to wear but won't feel OTT while standing in a garden and eating cake and sausage rolls with my pals. It's a tricky brief!

Thankfully, I think I just found the solution to my wardrobe dilemma as Salma Hayek was spotted in New York last week wearing a breathtaking burnt orange dress, and it’s a look that definitely ticks all of my summer party boxes. I love the surprise colour combination of the dress and the mint green bag too.

SALMA HAYEK WEARING AN ORANGE MAXI DRESS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Joanie , Victoria Floral Damask Balloon Sleeve Midaxi
Joanie
Victoria Floral Damask Balloon Sleeve Midaxi

This piece has a fitted waist and a flared out skirt, so its its easy to wear during warm weather but the jacquard print keeps it feeling party-ready. Wear with black chunky sandals and a clutch bag.

Reiss , Florere Velvet Midi Dress
Reiss
Florere Velvet Midi Dress

Velvet may not be ideal for a very hot day but if the Great British weather lets you down or you have night time plans, this stunning orange gown will make a wise wardrobe choice.

Traffic People, Breathless Bebe Maxi Dress
Traffic People
Breathless Bebe Maxi Dress

The ruched front on this dress gives the otherwise very simple shape a little more oomph. A statement necklace in other jewel tones will sit beautifully against it.

The 58-year-old was spotted out and about wearing the Illuminate Dress by Zimmermann – and the nipped-in waist combined with batwing sleeves and floaty-yet-flattering shape ensured all eyes were on her.

She styled the boho-meets-Grecian dress with a pair of wooden-soled platform heels and a mint coloured top-handle bag, and then added a long pendant necklace and oversized sunglasses for even more wow-factor.

The whole outfit was a winner, and the rich, zesty tone is great for warm weather as well as when the sun goes down. I absolutely love her ensemble, and I will definitely be recreating her outfit for my friend’s birthday bash with one of the designer doubles I've found.

Complete the look

Next , Tan Slingback Platform Clog Wedges
Next
Tan Slingback Platform Clog Wedges

Wedges will add plenty of height while being far more comfy than most stiletto heels. This classic pair will make a fashion-forward footnote to a floral dress or your barrel leg jeans.

ASOS , Molten hardware closure shoulder bag in green
ASOS
Molten hardware closure shoulder bag in green

I love Salma's minty accessory that somehow managed to clash while looking chic with her rusty-hued dress. This luxe-looking, similar piece will do the job nicely.

Seychelles , City Scape Platform Sandal
Seychelles
City Scape Platform Sandal

Wooden heels like these are a really big trend at the moment and will add a boho touch to tailored trousers or a floaty skirt. Theres also a nude and a blue pair available too.

The deep rusty tone of Salma's dress lends itself well to a wide range of accessories and jackets. Team your zesty dress with a necklace and wedged sandals like the star, or give it a very glamorous rework with gold heels and plenty of bangles. If you'd like to introduce some print to the block colour, try a leopard print bag or a quilted floral jacket too.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

