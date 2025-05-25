I never would have thought to pair burnt orange with mint green, but Salma Hayek proves it's a winning combination

I’ve just been invited to a friend’s 40th birthday party. It's in her back garden, but the invite said ‘dress to impress’, and the combination of daytime plans in a relaxed setting but a dress code that calls for something fancy has sent me into a bit of a spin over the last few days.

I've been looking for smart casual outfit ideas that look and feel special to wear but won't feel OTT while standing in a garden and eating cake and sausage rolls with my pals. It's a tricky brief!

Thankfully, I think I just found the solution to my wardrobe dilemma as Salma Hayek was spotted in New York last week wearing a breathtaking burnt orange dress, and it’s a look that definitely ticks all of my summer party boxes. I love the surprise colour combination of the dress and the mint green bag too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Joanie Victoria Floral Damask Balloon Sleeve Midaxi £85 at Joanie This piece has a fitted waist and a flared out skirt, so its its easy to wear during warm weather but the jacquard print keeps it feeling party-ready. Wear with black chunky sandals and a clutch bag. Reiss Florere Velvet Midi Dress £52 at Reiss Velvet may not be ideal for a very hot day but if the Great British weather lets you down or you have night time plans, this stunning orange gown will make a wise wardrobe choice. Traffic People Breathless Bebe Maxi Dress £98.45 at John Lewis The ruched front on this dress gives the otherwise very simple shape a little more oomph. A statement necklace in other jewel tones will sit beautifully against it.

The 58-year-old was spotted out and about wearing the Illuminate Dress by Zimmermann – and the nipped-in waist combined with batwing sleeves and floaty-yet-flattering shape ensured all eyes were on her.

She styled the boho-meets-Grecian dress with a pair of wooden-soled platform heels and a mint coloured top-handle bag, and then added a long pendant necklace and oversized sunglasses for even more wow-factor.

The whole outfit was a winner, and the rich, zesty tone is great for warm weather as well as when the sun goes down. I absolutely love her ensemble, and I will definitely be recreating her outfit for my friend’s birthday bash with one of the designer doubles I've found.

Complete the look

Next Tan Slingback Platform Clog Wedges £67 at Next UK Wedges will add plenty of height while being far more comfy than most stiletto heels. This classic pair will make a fashion-forward footnote to a floral dress or your barrel leg jeans. ASOS Molten hardware closure shoulder bag in green £24 at ASOS (USA) I love Salma's minty accessory that somehow managed to clash while looking chic with her rusty-hued dress. This luxe-looking, similar piece will do the job nicely. Seychelles City Scape Platform Sandal £97.50 at Nordstrom Wooden heels like these are a really big trend at the moment and will add a boho touch to tailored trousers or a floaty skirt. Theres also a nude and a blue pair available too.

The deep rusty tone of Salma's dress lends itself well to a wide range of accessories and jackets. Team your zesty dress with a necklace and wedged sandals like the star, or give it a very glamorous rework with gold heels and plenty of bangles. If you'd like to introduce some print to the block colour, try a leopard print bag or a quilted floral jacket too.