I never would have thought to pair burnt orange with mint green, but Salma Hayek proves it's a winning combination
The actress made sure all eyes were on her in a floor-length zingy dress
I’ve just been invited to a friend’s 40th birthday party. It's in her back garden, but the invite said ‘dress to impress’, and the combination of daytime plans in a relaxed setting but a dress code that calls for something fancy has sent me into a bit of a spin over the last few days.
I've been looking for smart casual outfit ideas that look and feel special to wear but won't feel OTT while standing in a garden and eating cake and sausage rolls with my pals. It's a tricky brief!
Thankfully, I think I just found the solution to my wardrobe dilemma as Salma Hayek was spotted in New York last week wearing a breathtaking burnt orange dress, and it’s a look that definitely ticks all of my summer party boxes. I love the surprise colour combination of the dress and the mint green bag too.
Shop the Look
The 58-year-old was spotted out and about wearing the Illuminate Dress by Zimmermann – and the nipped-in waist combined with batwing sleeves and floaty-yet-flattering shape ensured all eyes were on her.
She styled the boho-meets-Grecian dress with a pair of wooden-soled platform heels and a mint coloured top-handle bag, and then added a long pendant necklace and oversized sunglasses for even more wow-factor.
The whole outfit was a winner, and the rich, zesty tone is great for warm weather as well as when the sun goes down. I absolutely love her ensemble, and I will definitely be recreating her outfit for my friend’s birthday bash with one of the designer doubles I've found.
Complete the look
Wedges will add plenty of height while being far more comfy than most stiletto heels. This classic pair will make a fashion-forward footnote to a floral dress or your barrel leg jeans.
The deep rusty tone of Salma's dress lends itself well to a wide range of accessories and jackets. Team your zesty dress with a necklace and wedged sandals like the star, or give it a very glamorous rework with gold heels and plenty of bangles. If you'd like to introduce some print to the block colour, try a leopard print bag or a quilted floral jacket too.
