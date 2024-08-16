Fearne Cotton’s shimmering yellow dress and leopard print sandals is a joyful combination for late summer holidays

Fearne Cotton’s shimmering yellow dress and leopard print flat sandals are a joyful combination for any late summer holidays.

If there’s one colour that epitomises summer it surely has to be sunshine yellow and whilst not everyone will have a summer capsule wardrobe filled with yellow items, having one or two key pieces in this colour is a joyful idea. Particularly when it comes to any end-of-summer holidays you’ve got coming up, a yellow dress is a striking yet easy styling option. Fearne Cotton is clearly on board with this too as she took to Instagram on 14th August to give fans a glimpse at her gorgeous yellow cami dress. Showcasing her signature down-to-earth personality, Fearne confessed in the caption that the pictures had been taken in a car park and joked that she hadn’t realised her dress was “transparent”.

Whilst we do see what she means, the semi-sheer finish of the skirt wasn’t overly revealing when it was draping downwards, as seen in the third snap. However, Fearne’s first two pictures also show how much beautiful movement the pleats give this dress as it swirled around her.

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) A photo posted by on

Shop Yellow Dresses

Karen Millen Floral Dress Was £199, Now £159.20 at Karen Millen This yellow dress is currently reduced in the sale and is selling out fast for a reason. It has such a beautiful shape to it, with a fitted bodice and flared, midi skirt. The watercolour-esque pattern is so pretty and the blend of different shades of yellow makes this really stand out. Nobody's Child Linen Rich Dress £65 at M&S Perfect for warm days, this tea dress is crafted from breathable linen-rich material and has a V-neckline and pretty short sleeves with a slight puffed shape to them. The elasticated panel at the back helps to ensure a comfy fit and the neat buttons running up the front are such an elegant detail. Phase Eight Beverly Midi Dress Was £140, Now £99 at John Lewis If a brighter or pastel yellow isn't for you but you love the idea of wearing this colour, then why not try this stunning golden yellow pleated dress? It's selling rapidly and has a waist belt, flowing skirt and high crew-neck design. The stripes have a sheen to them and make this especially eye-catching.

Shop Leopard Print Sandals

Sézane Adeline Low Sandals £160 at Sézane If you love leopard print as much as Fearne Cotton then you might be tempted to invest in these leopard print sandals. They have a flexible rubber outsole, leather upper and leather lining and insole. They come in a range of other colourways too and would look stunning with everything from dresses to jeans. Blowfish Malibu Sandals Was £49.99, Now £24.99 at Schuh These vegan-friendly sandals have a moulded footbed to give you maximum comfort and the straps help keep them very secure on your feet. Pack in your suitcase for holidays or wear on sunny days at home and these will add a fun touch to your outfits. Massimo Dutti Animal Print Sandals £119 at Massimo Dutti These leather sandals have a quilted insole that contrasts with the animal print straps. The silver-toned buckles add some extra glamour and the pattern isn't too bright, making it even more versatile. Style with neutral shades for a pared-back look or emulate Fearne's outfit by pairing them with a yellow dress.

The broadcaster and author opted for a simple cami dress with spaghetti straps and delicate shirring on the bodice that echoed the pleating in the skirt. The fit and flare shape was fabulous and is an especially flattering silhouette to look out for if you want to accentuate your waist. The shape of this piece was very timeless and that’s always a great place to start if you want to wear bolder colours, patterns or both.

Fearne’s dress was a beautiful shade that lay somewhere between a sunshine yellow - which she loves to wear - and a lighter lemon colour. The fabric appeared to have a sheen to it that enhanced the hue even more and gave it a golden glow in the sunlight. The star could easily have leaned into the femininity of this design and accessorised with heels or espadrilles and a matching yellow or neutral clutch bag.

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) A photo posted by on

Instead, she added a fun, modern edge to her outfit by continuing to embrace the leopard print trend she's loved for quite some time and choosing a pair of leopard print flat sandals. The combination of yellow and leopard print is so happiness-inducing and Fearne’s shoes appear to have been footbed sandals, making them very supportive and comfy.

The leopard print toe strap and ankle straps helped to keep her feet secure in them and the pale background tone had enough yellow in it to tie in with her dress. In the autumn you could easily recreate the yellow dress and leopard print look with a pair of animal print ankle boots, or make it more subtle by pairing a yellow outfit with your best white trainers.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) A photo posted by on

Fearne finished off her own summer outfit by adding a canvas bag embroidered with vibrant flowers and wore several bracelets, a golden chain necklace and another with a light green pendant hanging from it. Her blonde hair was left loose and straight around her shoulders and the pictures were taken in front of a palm plant, adding to the holiday feel. This was such a fun and colourful outfit from Fearne and one that we'll definitely be taking inspiration from for our next trip.