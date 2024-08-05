These Hush Puppies black sandals are my new favourite summer shoe - plus they are an affordable alternative to Birkenstocks

These Hush Puppies Black Mule Sandals are the ultimate summer go-to, combining durability, comfort, and style.

If I'm being completely honest, when it comes to footwear, I'm usually a sucker for anything that looks stylish without considering how comfortable the shoes are going to be. As a consequence of denying this harsh reality, my summer sandals year on year leave me with aches and pains, and of course plenty of blisters.

However, turning a new page, I thought it was time to find a pair of summer sandals that tick all the boxes, e.g., comfort and style. And the Hush Puppies Blaire Mule Sandals have done just that, making them a top-rated staple that I would recommend for any summer capsule wardrobe.

Plus, these shoes are an affordable alternative to Birkenstock's well-loved Arizona design, and they retail for the reasonable price of £60.

Hush Puppies Black Blaire Mule Sandals £60 at Hush Puppies If you've been wanting to purchase classic, chic summer sandals that are also durable and comfy, then these are what you've been waiting for. With adjustable cross foot straps, and a cushioned footbed, they are not only ideal for finishing off daytime outfits, but they are practical for everyday errands too. And if you're more adventurous then me, they come in various colour-ways, including a taupe, a light blue and a light pink.

I well and truly put these sandals to the test, wearing them over an entire weekend. I even wore them on a 30-minute cycle ride through central London— I know sandals aren't the most conventional footwear to cycle in, and I'm not recommending you do this! However, they survived, and even better than that, they felt great on my feet. Plus, I walked a moderate amount of steps (13,000) the same day around Borough Market and through Bermondsey, and these sandals were brilliant to walk in.

One of the most notable things about these shoes is the slightly cushioned sole, which made me feel as though they were sculpted to my feet. The suede memory foam insole really works, and adds an extra layer of plushness to the design, making them ultra comfortable.

I’m not saying this is a universal thing, but most of my shoes (even my sandals) seem to give me blisters, which means that I often find the transition from autumn/winter shoes to sandals a hard one; however, with these sandals, this transition would be easy. This being partially due to their easy on-off design, making them incredibly convenient to slip into, and there is no harsh back strap that can cause unnecessary discomfort.

Of course, comfort isn't the only deciding factor in choosing footwear, and what they look like very much matters. These sandals look effortlessly cool, and they echo the well-loved and trending Birkenstock style that seems to be everywhere. And if you're looking to create summer outfits for work, then these are a fabulous choice too.

If you're wondering how to style them, then this classic design pairs well with almost anything, making them a versatile summer shoe. Over the weekend I wore mine with a stripy summer dress and biker shorts and finished the look off with my trusty slouchy red tote bag. But I have countless staples that will work with these shoes, including my ecru denim dungarees from TOAST, one of the best British clothing brands. They would also pair beautifully with utility-styled outfits like denim workwear trousers and a crisp white t-shirt, or more feminine ensembles like white summer sundresses or long skirts, or to finish off your white jeans outfits.

Plus these are perfect for holidays. If I had owned these during my recent trip to Greece, they would have been my go-to choice. I always walk a lot more than I intend to on holiday, and these shoes would be perfect for those meandering days. I can imagine them being durable for walking the cobbled city streets of Europe, for beach days out, or for evening strolls along a pier.

Their easy on-and-off design, cushioned sole, affordable price point, and sophisticated design, make them a summer must-have in my eyes.