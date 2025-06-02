I wear my Birkenstock Arizonas every summer but Pamela Anderson's clog and loafer hybrid has me tempted to try a smarter style

Birkenstock season is back, and my trusty pair of white Arizonas have returned to my rotation of everyday footwear. But Pamela Anderson just wore a pair that blends clogs and loafers - and I might just be sold.

Birkenstock sandals are a staple in summer capsule wardrobes around the world, with the brand's signature two-strap slider-style Arizona among the most recognisable of its designs. They're undeniably comfy, practical, and versatile - and the time of year that sees comfy, casual shoe lovers reunite with their Birkenstocks has rolled back around. A bit more divisive, are Birkenstock's Boston Suede Clogs that have soared in popularity in the last couple of years. Classed as part of the 'ugly shoe trend', knowing how to style them might not come as naturally.

I just spotted Pamela Anderson wearing a style of Birkenstock I was unfamiliar with, though. They're the Birkenstock Buckley - and they toe the line between the Boston and a pair of classic loafers.

Exact Match Birkenstock Buckley Suede Leather in Gray Taupe £130 at Birkenstock This is an exact match for Pamela Anderson's Birkenstock Buckley clogs, which are the neutral 'Gray Taupe' tone with sleek beige stitching and the brand's signature cork soles. Birkenstock Buckley Suede Leather in Black £130 at Birkenstock The Buckley style is also available in simple black suede that makes the sleek silver buckle pop. So versatile and incredibly comfy.

In a recent Instagram post, style icon Pamela can be seen dressed head-to-toe in loose-fitting white cotton for a day in the garden.

Prioritising comfort while maintaining an effortlessly stylish feel, she teamed a slouchy white button-down shirt with a pair of easy breezy trousers, with her taupe-toned pair of Birkenstock Buckleys on her feet.

The semi-open clog and loafer hybrid, with the signature Birkenstock buckle and cork sole, the shoe features sleek loafer-style stitching and a suede composition that "hugs the foot like a second skin".

While my Birkenstock Arizona's are my handy go-to for holidays and casual summer dressing, I can't help but feel tempted to invest in an upgrade that offers a slightly smarter feel with the same levels of comfort.

Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, agrees. She has long been a lover of Pamela's lowkey style and is now so keen to add a pair of Birkenstock Buckleys to her own collection, to wear with her warm weather favourites.

"When you think of Pamela Anderson, you probably associate her with glamorous outfits like little black dresses and her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit. But her laid-back looks are the ones I really love," Caroline says.

"As a big fan of Birkenstocks, these loafer-style slip-ons are next on my list. I'll be wearing mine with ecru jeans and linen shirts on warm but windy days."